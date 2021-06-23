Cancel
Health Services

ReferWell and Khora Health Solutions Partner to Bring Better Care Coordination to Federally Qualified Health Centers

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

ReferWell, a fast-growing health technology company driving efficient care transitions through the last mile, today announced a partnership with Khora Health Solutions, an organization focused on creating access to specialty care for underserved patient populations. Together, the two companies will offer federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) access to a vast...

www.chron.com
Burke County, GAWRDW-TV

Program bringing military medical training, local health care at no cost

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Military medical training and health care at no cost. That’s the idea behind a program underway in some rural counties. They call it Innovative Readiness Training. And it combines military service training and health care for communities across the country. They set up sites like these at Burke County High School and use their skills to give locals the care they need at no cost. It’s all covered by military training dollars, everyone is happy.
Williamstown, OHMarietta Times

WVU Medicine debuts health care center in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center celebrated the opening of its new Williamstown Primary Care facility with a ribbon cutting on Thursday. The facility is located along W.Va. 14. The Mid-Ohio Valley Chamber of Commerce, Williamstown Mayor Paul Jordan, Mona Mondo, sales director for Harbor Point Development, and...
Healthnhmagazine.com

Guide to Retirement Living: Golden View Health Care Center

The past year has been a time of change and evolution for New Hampshire retirement communities. We reached out to several administrators to learn how things are going, what recent challenges have revealed and how residents — and potential community members — can feel secure about their retirement living decisions.
Monroe, LAHouston Chronicle

Northeast Delta Human Services Authority's primary, behavioral care integration model creates better access to health service

MONROE, La. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) continues its behavioral health and primary health care integration as a progressive approach to reaching the best outcomes in caring for people with multiple healthcare needs. Improving the physical health status of people with mental illnesses and addictions...
Healthaithority.com

ixlayer and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Health Cloud Solutions to the US Public Sector

Ixlayer’s Health Cloud Helps Enterprises Within the Public Sector Reduce Costs and Increase Operational Agility to Meet Health IT Needs. ixlayer, a leader in technology-based solutions for diagnostic testing, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as ixlayer’s Master Government Aggregator, making ixlayer’s Health Cloud platform available to Public Sector agencies and enterprises through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts and the company’s reseller partners.
Healthaithority.com

Holon Solutions And Qure4u Partner To Drive Patient Engagement And Power Better Care With Better Data

More Connected Data Ecosystem For Providers And Patients Demonstrates Modern Healthcare Knowledge Supply Chain In Action, Strengthens Ability To Deliver Comprehensive Care To Anyone, Anywhere. Holon Solutions, healthcare’s leading precision information delivery company, and Qure4u, the industry leader in patient engagement and virtual care, announced a collaboration to address the...
Public HealthKevinMD.com

COVID-19 proved that diverse voices make health care better

I’ve been reflecting on how the scientific world came together over the past 15-months to take on a viral pandemic. Despite unprecedented circumstances, the field achieved one of the most incredible feats of modern medicine, and for once, we achieved it together. The record-speed development of COVID-19 vaccines was achieved...
Boothbay, MEboothbayregister.com

Appreciates health center

I would like to express my immense gratitude to the Boothbay Region Health Center. How lucky we are to have this resource in our community. In my line of work, I am constantly being exposed to ticks, and after I recently developed rapid symptoms that sounded very much like acute Lyme, I knew I had to get on antibiotics as soon as possible. Several people warned me how hard it can be to be taken seriously when it comes to tick borne illnesses, and that it can be difficult to actually get the necessary antibiotics without first undergoing expensive tests and lengthy diagnoses. Dr. Tranchemontagne at the clinic listened to my symptoms and concerns, and in full agreement, she immediately prescribed a four week course of antibiotics. I have always had positive experiences with Boothbay Region Health Center, but today it really struck me how lucky we are to have health care providers in this community who truly have our best interests in mind. And how doubly lucky are we to be able to stroll next door to Nathan’s Pharmacy to pick up our prescriptions.
Tok, AKKodiak Daily Mirror

In Tok, a new clinic means access to better health care

A new health clinic in Tok is providing high-level medical care in a state-of-the-art spacious facility. Upper Tanana Health Center opened in November 2020 and now offers primary and urgent care, dental and behavioral health services, a lab, a retail pharmacy and a radiology room — all in one location. The clinic allowed the Alaska Native nonprofit Tanana Chiefs Conference to expand health and social services in the region.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Emtiro Health Partners With Innovaccer To Build A Population Health Analytics Platform For North Carolina Managed Medicaid Care Launch

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emtiro Health, LLC, a North Carolina-based population health company, announced its partnership with leading healthcare technology company, Innovaccer Inc. to prepare for the North Carolina Managed Medicaid Care launch and deliver the best care to the Medicaid population. Together, they have developed a platform to support North Carolina's transition to Managed Care, specifically Advanced Medical Homes (AMH) and providers that participate in value-based payment arrangements for Medicaid populations. Powered by the Innovaccer Health Cloud, Emtiro's Population Health Analytics Platform will meet the AMH Tier 3 requirements for providers across North Carolina.
AdvocacyHouston Chronicle

Shared Harvest Fund Continues to Advocate for Self-Care and Better Mental & Financial Health in the Black Community

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Last Saturday, Black-owned and women-led healthtech and student debt-relief nonprofit Shared Harvest, participated in Juneteenth: Freedom Day Celebration. The Freedom Day Celebration was centered in healing, self-care, and improved mental health within the Black community. The celebration marked the resiliency of the Black spirit, while also acknowledging the mental and emotional damage done by hundreds of years of systemic oppression.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Rectangle Health And DoctorLogic Bring Digital Payment Solutions To More Healthcare Providers

VALHALLA, N.Y., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rectangle Health and DoctorLogic have partnered to bring more healthcare providers convenient technology that increases patient payment options. Through this partnership, DoctorLogic's clients can utilize Rectangle Health's patented Practice Management Bridge® solution, which interfaces with any EHR system to drive revenue and streamline...
Magnolia, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

TOMAGWA HealthCare Ministries opens dental clinic in Magnolia, continues transition to federally qualified health care center

TOMAGWA HealthCare Ministries expanded its services in Magnolia with the opening of a dental clinic May 3, the nonprofit health care organization announced in a June 30 release. Further, TOMAGWA is continuing to seek approval as a federally qualified health care center, which allows the organization to be more financially sustainable, accept Medicare and Medicaid payments, and broaden its services for residents, Community Impact Newspaper previously reported.
Logansport, INcasscountyonline.com

Building Better Health with Orthopedics: Logansport Memorial promotes team of surgeons and comprehensive approach to orthopedics care, right here at home

Last Updated on June 17, 2021 by Logansport Memorial Hospital. At Logansport Memorial Hospital (LMH), we have been hard at work to continue bringing our “Building Better Health” tagline to life. Our physicians, providers, and staff throughout the various clinics, offices, and departments, both on-campus and at our off-site locations in the surrounding counties of Miami, Fulton, and Carroll, are committed to partnering with the patients and families we serve to achieve optimal health. LMH has been fortunate to experience significant growth over the past few years, specifically with new providers and specialties that have joined our network. That growth has built a larger team, extending the dynamic and supportive care that we can offer across the north-central Indiana region, while still keeping our patients conveniently and comfortably close to home.
EconomyHouston Chronicle

CareCredit Extends Enrollment to Nurse Practitioners in States Allowing Independent Practice

CHICAGO (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. CareCredit is a health, wellness and beauty credit card dedicated to helping millions of patients get the care they want or need by offering promotional financing options. CareCredit has 11.7 million cardholders with more than $39 billion in available credit, which helps users attract new patients. Now accepted at more than 250,000 locations nationwide, the CareCredit credit card allows cardholders to make convenient monthly payments for aesthetic procedures that help them achieve the look they want. If approved, patients can use their card for additional procedures and skin care products medical spas provide (subject to credit approval; minimum monthly payments required; see carecredit.com for details).