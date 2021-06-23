Cancel
OUR VIEW: Remember southeast Oklahoma

McAlester News-Capital
We appreciate Oklahoma's governor and education secretary sliding in for a visit to McAlester this week.

Gov. Kevin Stitt and Secretary of Education Ryan Walters, a McAlester High School graduate, visited McAlester High School, Oklahoma State Penitentiary and the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant in a whirlwind trip Tuesday.

We caught up with them on their tour at MHS, where they heard from school officials about several programs the district offers for students in our area.

Then the governor and education secretary went viral in the video we took of them sliding down the banister in the MHS main foyer at the end of the tour.

The trip might have been quick — but it was definitely memorable.

We hope the two state officials remember the trip as a fun experience.

We also hope any state officials who visit southeast Oklahoma remember our communities as they make and vote on legislation.

We hope the governor and education secretary remember the MHS Student Council members, alternative education students, and advanced placement students they met on the trip.

Those young men and women, and all of our communities' students will be leading our communities and our state in the future. We appreciate the state officials acknowledging their efforts and encouraging them to continue pursuing their dreams.

But we hope they also remember those students in making decisions that impact education across the entire state.

Public education is essential if the governor wants to achieve Top 10 status across the board. Education provides a solid foundation for young people in life and in their careers. An educated workforce increases opportunities for the state to both grow and attract businesses to provide stable, quality jobs.

McAlester school officials demonstrated several areas in which the district is investing in its students — and highlighted the fairly-new aeronautics program by having the governor test the flight simulator.

The four-year program at MHS offers students a pathway to a career as a plane or drone pilot — pairing nicely with the recent growth of drone production, including the Choctaw Nation drone facility about 30 miles south in Daisy.

We hope state officials see the good things all of our schools do to invest in students and prepare them for the future. We hope state officials also keep students and teachers in mind when making decisions about education legislation.

The two state officials also visited two of our area's biggest employers at McAAP and OSP.

Both institutions became even more vital to our community's success over the past year with major employers leaving or closing.

Our community has supplied the workforce at those institutions for decades and we hope state officials remember that come time for legislation.

It's always nice seeing state officials visit our area — whether this is home, a campaign stump, or a destination for them.

But we hope they remember the challenges we face here in rural Oklahoma.

