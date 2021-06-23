Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Gilbane Building Company in association with T&G Constructors Selected as Construction Management Firm to Build National Pulse Memorial & Museum

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Gilbane Building Company in association with T&G Constructors, was selected by onePULSE Foundation as the construction management firm at risk to build the National Pulse Memorial & Museum. onePULSE Foundation is the nonprofit established following the June 12, 2016, tragedy to honor and preserve the legacy of those killed and to create a sanctuary of hope.

www.chron.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Management#Prweb#Hhcp Architects#The Onepulse Foundation#Hard Rock International#Angels#The Pulse Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves Arizona voting restrictions in place

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a pair of Republican-backed Arizona voting restrictions do not run afoul of federal law, rejecting a Democratic challenge and dealing a blow to voting rights advocates. The 6-3 decision, which fell along familiar ideological lines, comes as a raft of GOP-crafted voting limits...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Citizen Trump faces mounting legal woes

July 1 (Reuters) - The Trump Organization's chief financial officer surrendered to authorities on Thursday, as he and Donald Trump's namesake company prepare to face the first criminal charges from a probe that has hovered over the former president for years. read more. Allen Weisselberg, a longtime Trump business lieutenant...