Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Rehab assignment begins Wednesday

Cooper (back) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cooper has been sidelined since June 9 due to a lumbar strain, but he began hitting off a tee Friday and will now return to game action. It's not yet clear how many rehab games the 30-year-old could require, but his time with Triple-A Jacksonville will likely be the final step in his recovery process. Cooper served as a short-side platoon option prior to his absence, but he could see a slight uptick in at-bats once he's cleared to return since Corey Dickerson (foot) is on the injured list.