Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Rehab assignment begins Wednesday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cooper (back) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cooper has been sidelined since June 9 due to a lumbar strain, but he began hitting off a tee Friday and will now return to game action. It's not yet clear how many rehab games the 30-year-old could require, but his time with Triple-A Jacksonville will likely be the final step in his recovery process. Cooper served as a short-side platoon option prior to his absence, but he could see a slight uptick in at-bats once he's cleared to return since Corey Dickerson (foot) is on the injured list.

www.cbssports.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Dickerson
Person
Garrett Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlins#Rehab#Triple A Jacksonville#Mlb Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Garrett Cooper, Marlins chase encore against Nationals

The relieved Miami Marlins -- who snapped a four-game losing streak on Friday night -- are set to host the Washington Nationals again Saturday afternoon. Miguel Rojas (four RBIs) and Garrett Cooper (four runs) helped the Marlins cool off the Nationals on Friday in an 11-2 victory. Cooper was playing...
Baseballchatsports.com

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/16/21: Negro Leagues, Tyler Glasnow, and Nick Madrigal

Good morning everybody! Alright, here’s some links for you today. Things were supposed to improve for minor leaguers following the contraction of 40 teams. Evidently not. (2/3) We’re told that members of the Baysox will receive ~$900 after taxes for their entire 2-week homestand and are on their own for housing beginning tomorrow at 11 AM. We’re told that some players simply cannot afford to spend roughly 80% of their paycheck on the team hotel.
MLBfantasypros.com

Shohei Ohtani is single short of the cycle in 6-4 win over the Rays

Shohei Ohtani went 3-for-4 with one double, one triple, and a home run to go along with three RBIs, one walk, one stolen base, and two runs scored in an Angels' 6-4 win over the Rays. Fantasy Impact:. Ohtani has now hit seven home runs over his last 10 games...
MLBNY Daily News

Michael Conforto starts rehab assignment; Brandon Nimmo not too far behind

It’s been nearly seven weeks since outfielders Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo and Dominic Smith were in the starting lineup together. Finally, that trio is expected to be reunited by the end of this month. Conforto (strained right hamstring) embarked on his first rehab assignment on Wednesday. He was scheduled to...
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Jeff Hoffman: Rehab assignment coming next week

Hoffman (shoulder) has been throwing bullpen sessions at Triple-A Louisville this week and is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the affiliate next week, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Hoffman, who hasn't pitched since May 27 due to right shoulder soreness, will likely make one or two...
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Roberto Perez: Nearing rehab assignment

Perez (finger) could be ready to go on a rehab assignment in the next week or so, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports. Perez has been throwing for over a week, but it's unclear how much progress the catcher has made in his throwing program. Since he's on the 60-day injured list, the catcher isn't eligible to return until mid-July at the earliest.
MLBNew Jersey Herald

Michael Conforto becomes latest NY Met to begin injury rehab assignment

NEW YORK — The Syracuse Mets are now fielding a pretty strong lineup, which means the New York Mets could soon be near full strength. Michael Conforto (hamstring strain) was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday. He was leading off and playing right field, where the Mets expected him to play five innings.
SportsCBS Sports

Rangers' David Dahl: Rehab assignment on tap

Dahl (ribs/back) could begin a rehab assignment this weekend, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. Dahl has missed the last three weeks with what was initially a rib injury, but he later developed back stiffness. Prior to the injury, he shared the designated hitter role with Khris Davis, who has since been designated for assignment, so Dahl could have a clear path to an everyday role once activated/.
MLBnumberfire.com

Starling Marte sitting Wednesday for Marlins' matinee

Miami Marlins outfielder Starling Marte is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Johan Oviedo and the St. Louis Cardinals. Marte appears to be getting a breather after scoring in a sixth straight game on Tuesday. Magneuris Sierra will replace Marte in center field and hit seventh.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Jon Gray: Rehab assignment on tap

Gray (elbow) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports. Gray is slated to serve as the starter for Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, and he could rejoin the Rockies' rotation next weekend in Milwaukee if all goes well. The right-hander threw a bullpen session Thursday and has recently been working on the timing of his delivery.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Darren O'Day: Nearing rehab assignment

O'Day (shoulder) completed a bullpen session Wednesday and could begin a rehab assignment this weekend, Justin Shackil of SiriusXM reports. The veteran reliever has been on the shelf with a strained right rotator cuff since the start of May, but he's closing in on his return from the injured list. O'Day likely will require at least a few appearances in the minors before being activated given he's been sidelined for six-plus weeks.
MLBYardbarker

Springer Update: Rehab Assignment Continues

Blue Jays fans have had to wait a while for George Springer, and they may have to wait a few days longer. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Springer has an off-day Friday, but will play with the Bisons on Saturday. "He will play in Trenton, either seven to nine...
MLBMarin Independent Journal

Giants’ Alex Dickerson, Darin Ruf to begin rehab assignments

SAN FRANCISCO – Giants outfielder Alex Dickerson and utility player Darin Ruf will both begin rehab assignments today with Triple-A Sacramento, manager Gabe Kapler said. Kapler said it was likely that Dickerson would play the outfield and Ruf would be the designated hitter for the River Cats, who host Salt Lake tonight. It’s unclear how long each player will be in Sacramento, which is just starting a lengthy homestand.
MLBPosted by
InsideThePinstripes

Yankees Injury Notes: Voit Set to Return, O'Day to Start Rehab Assignment

NEW YORK — Fresh off a monster performance in his rehab assignment, Yankees first baseman Luke Voit is on schedule to return from the injured list at the start of next week. Manager Aaron Boone confirmed Saturday morning that Voit is on track to rejoin the Yankees on Tuesday, starting a series in the Bronx against the Kansas City Royals. The 30-year-old has been sidelined since he was placed on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain on May 26.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Michael Conforto to Begin Rehab Assignment, Carrasco Resumes Throwing

The New York Mets continue to get positive injury news, as players work their way back off the injured list. The most significant return could be on the horizon, as Luis Rojas told the media that Michael Conforto is starting a rehab assignment in Syracuse and will start tonight. Rojas...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Begins rehab assignment

Alexander (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. Alexander has been on the injured list since early May due to left shoulder inflammation, but he threw live batting practice last weekend and will now progress to a rehab assignment. The southpaw isn't eligible to return from the 60-day IL until July 5, but he could rejoin the major-league club after a minimal stay on the injured list.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Corey Seager Takes Batting Practice, Nearing Rehab Assignment

Los Angeles Dodgers, Corey Seager, Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger, Dave Roberts, Batting Practice, Chicago White Sox, Trevor Bauer, World Series Most Valuable Player Award. The Los Angeles Dodgers have dealt with a rash of injuries throughout the season and at present time remain without everyday players Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy and Corey Seager, though each of the three could be activated in the near future.