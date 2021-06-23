Fort Hood Soldier’s Death Remains A Mystery, What Happened to Gregory Morales?

A young Waco native has been chasing his dreams since he was a child, and now those dreams are closer than ever. Growing up in a city like Waco has its pros and cons. Waco definitely isn't as small as other surrounding towns like Troy, Moody, or Bruceville-Eddy, but it's certainly not near as large as Dallas or Austin. Instead, Waco is right between - a medium size, you could say. In Waco, the community is extremely close, and if you think everyone knows everybody, well you'd be right.