Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Alonso will defend HR Derby title; Guerrero will sit out

Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PxfPO_0adMpJIm00

NEW YORK — (AP) — The New York Mets' Pete Alonso will defend his Home Run Derby title at Coors Field on July 12, but there will be no rematch with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays, who has decided not to take part.

Alonso made his announcement Wednesday on his Instagram page. He joins Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels in the derby, held on the night before the All-Star Game.

Alonso won the derby at Cleveland’s Progressive Field in 2019, the last time it was held, by defeating Guerrero 23-22 in the final round.

Guerrero, who shared the MLB home run lead with Ohtani heading into Wednesday's play, spoke before the Blue Jays' game in Miami. Guerrero also leads All-Star voting and plans to play in the game, but said he wants to get some rest during the break.

“I feel good physically,” Guerrero said through a translator. “Everything is going well. There is a long way to go still. I just want to keep it that way.”

Guerrero has 23 homers and also leads MLB in slugging and OPS. Alonso has 11 homers and set a rookie record with 53 in 2019.

The derby and All-Star Game were canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, which delayed the start of the Major League Baseball season until late July.

Only two players have won consecutive home run derbies: Seattle's Ken Griffey Jr. in 1998 at Coors Field and 1999 at Boston's Fenway Park, and Oakland's Yoenis Céspedes in 2013 at New York's Citi Field and 2014 at Minneapolis' Target Field.

Guerrero said he decided to skip this year's event after consulting with his father, Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero.

Guerrero Jr. said he'll be at the derby as a spectator.

“I'm planning to take my camera with the mike on to record everything, and enjoy the moment and support the rest of the guys,” he said.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
32K+
Followers
49K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Guerrero
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hr Derby#The New York Mets#Home Run Derby#The Toronto Blue Jays#Instagram#Japanese#The Los Angeles Angels#Progressive Field#The Blue Jays#All Star Game#The Major League Baseball#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Baseballchatsports.com

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/16/21: Negro Leagues, Tyler Glasnow, and Nick Madrigal

Good morning everybody! Alright, here’s some links for you today. Things were supposed to improve for minor leaguers following the contraction of 40 teams. Evidently not. (2/3) We’re told that members of the Baysox will receive ~$900 after taxes for their entire 2-week homestand and are on their own for housing beginning tomorrow at 11 AM. We’re told that some players simply cannot afford to spend roughly 80% of their paycheck on the team hotel.
MLBfantasypros.com

Shohei Ohtani is single short of the cycle in 6-4 win over the Rays

Shohei Ohtani went 3-for-4 with one double, one triple, and a home run to go along with three RBIs, one walk, one stolen base, and two runs scored in an Angels' 6-4 win over the Rays. Fantasy Impact:. Ohtani has now hit seven home runs over his last 10 games...
MLBtheScore

Ohtani will participate in 2021 HR derby

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will take part in the 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field on July 12. Ohtani currently ranks second in the American League with 19 homers in 64 games. The 26-year-old will become the first Japanese-born player to participate in the event. Ohtani...
MLBWRDW-TV

Mets’ Alonso joins Angels’ Ohtani in All-Star Home Run Derby

(AP) - The New York Mets’ Pete Alonso will defend his Home Run Derby title at Coors Field on July 12. Alonso made the announcement on his Instagram page. He joins Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels in the derby, held on the night before the All-Star Game.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The Yankees are making a surprising move with Aaron Judge tonight

The New York Yankees are trying something different in the outfield against the Rays by moving Aaron Judge to a new position. The Yankees need something to get them out of their recent slump. Maybe a change for Aaron Judge is the answer. When New York finishes their series against...
MLBMLB

Ohtani announces he's in for HR Derby

ANAHEIM -- Two-way star Shohei Ohtani is known for his prodigious power and has put on legendary displays during batting practice. And now he’ll get his chance to show it on the big stage, as he announced Friday that he’s set to participate in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Coors Field on July 12.
MLBYardbarker

Report: Vlad Guerrero Jr. Will Not Participate in MLB's Home Run Derby

While Guerrero didn't win the 2019 derby, he certainly stole the show in Cleveland, hitting 91 home runs, the most of any player. Unfortunately for Toronto, New York Mets' first baseman Pete Alonso eeked by Guerrero with 23 home runs in the final round of the derby to claim the crown.
MLBMLB

Looks like Shohei is ready for HR Derby

ANAHEIM -- It was only fitting that on the same day he announced he’s going to participate in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby that two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani crushed his 20th and 21st homers of the year. Ohtani, who will be the first Japanese-born player to participate in the event,...
MLBeutawstreetreport.com

Trey Mancini Should be in the HR Derby

As we have seen so many times in the past, MLB fans often do not make the best choices when it comes to voting for the All-Star Game (ASG) participants. This year has been a painful reminder of that for O’s fans, since Cedric Mullins is only 9th in ASG voting out of all American League Outfielders.
MLBchatsports.com

Pete Alonso to enter 2021 Home Run Derby, attempt to defend crown

Pete Alonso, Home Run Derby, New York Mets, List of Silver Slugger Award winners at shortstop, Los Angeles Angels, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Francisco Lindor, Giancarlo Stanton, Joc Pederson. The Polar Bear is getting himself involved in the All-Star Break festivities. It was announced Wednesday Mets first baseman Pete Alonso would...
MLBMLB

Tatis skipping HR Derby to rest left shoulder

SAN DIEGO -- Fernando Tatis Jr., who entered Friday tied for the National League lead with 22 home runs, envisions participating in (and winning) the Home Run Derby in the future. Actually, that would be “[Derbies] with an 's'," he clarified. Just not the 2021 edition. Citing the health of...
MLBnewsbrig.com

Blue Jays’ Ross Stripling ‘mortified’ by outburst at Joe Panik

Ross Stripling let his frustration get the best of him. Stripling, who started for the Blue Jays in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the Yankees, induced a slow ground ball up the third base line from Giancarlo Stanton with two outs in the sixth inning. Third baseman Joe Panik charged and fielded the ball with his bare hand, but his throw to first sailed high, allowing Stanton to reach.
MLBMLB

This is each club's best HR Derby showing

The 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby will be held at Coors Field on Monday, July 12 as part of this year's MLB All-Star Week festivities. It'll be the first since the wild, record-breaking affair that was 2019, and given the venue this time around, it's safe to assume we're in for another show.
MLBgaslampball.com

Talking Friars Episode 29: Tatis brings the HR Derby to him

Fernando Tatis Jr. was the central point in the latest edition of the Talking Friars podcast. I discussed many topics including Dinelson Lamet exiting Saturday's start with a forearm injury and what that means for the club in the next couple of weeks along with how the team was able to scratch out a win on Sunday.