LPL Financial says it has made available a new feature for its Model Wealth Portfolio advisory platform that will let advisors combine models with different objectives. Advisors can now craft portfolios using models with different risk scores and investment objectives, with the goal of creating unique portfolios for clients, LPL says. With the new tool, instead of using a single strategist to manage a portfolio, advisors can combine models they develop in the platform’s Advisor Sleeve solution as well as models from multiple other strategists.