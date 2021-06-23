Cancel
Douglas County, OR

11 MORE POSITIVE TEST RESULTS IN COUNTY

 7 days ago

11 more people have received new positive test results for COVID-19 in Douglas County, as of Wednesday. An update from the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said the total number of cases is now at 3,910. Of those, 3,725 are people that have received positive test results and 185 are presumptive. There have been 84 deaths. 16 Douglas County COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 9 locally and 7 outside the area. 125 people are in isolation. 170 people are in quarantine. That means the staff with the Douglas Public Health Network are supporting 296 people that are in either isolation or quarantine. That is a decrease of 25 people since Tuesday.

