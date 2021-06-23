Cancel
Indiana State

Indiana freshman Maurice Freeman being groomed for Husky spot

By Dustin Dopirak
thedailyhoosier.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe things Maurice Freeman likes to do on a football field don’t generally translate to one position. The Indiana freshman from Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake, Va., likes to cover opponents in man-to-man coverage but also likes to set the edge against the run. He’s comfortable chasing receivers on deep balls, but also likes to blitz and attack the quarterback. At 6-foot, 200 pounds, he’s naturally built to be a safety and he could do all of those things at that position, just not as much as he’d like to.

