El Paso County to join digital inclusion initiative to expand broadband internet access
El Paso County will be participating in a three-year program to expand broadband internet access and promote digital inclusion to residents. For three years, Digital El Paso, a public-private partnership collaboration among the city, county, El Paso Independent School District and the city's Housing Authority, will work with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and technical consultant, Magellan Advisors, to better understand community needs, infrastructure and other factors in expanding broadband internet access.www.elpasotimes.com