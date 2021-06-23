Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

White Sox 4, Pirates 3: Yasmani Grandal’s second attempt at ending skid sticks

By Jim Margalus
soxmachine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were looking for the White Sox to end their five-game losing streak with a masterful, authoritative performance, the back half of this two-game set in Pittsburgh will leave you wanting. The good news is style points don’t count, a win’s a win, and the White Sox will head...

www.soxmachine.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregory Polanco
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Dylan Cease
Person
Leury García
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Aaron Bummer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#White Sox 4#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 3 trade packages for Adam Frazier checkmate AL Central

The Chicago White Sox has had a tremendous amount of bad luck in 2021. Injuries have piled up and it is unknown how far they can go if they just let it be with what they have left. With how good their pitching has been so far this year, they should probably consider it the first full season of their current championship window.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

White Sox, Diamondbacks haggling over Eduardo Escobar trade

The Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks are having discussions regarding infielder Eduardo Escobar with the 2021 MLB trade deadline just over a month away. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Monday the two clubs continue to negotiate a possible trade for the Diamondbacks infielder. However, Arizona is driving a hard bargain:
MLBFrankfort Times

Grandal's single in 10th gives White Sox 8-7 win over Rays

CHICAGO (AP) — Yasmani Grandal hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning and the Chicago White Sox beat Tampa Bay 8-7 on Wednesday, taking two of three from the Rays in a matchup of division leaders. Jóse Abreu hit his 12th homer of the season for the White...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Leury Garcia: Run at 3B could end Thursday

Garcia started at third base in place of Yoan Moncada (illness) and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 8-7 extra-inning win over the Rays. Garcia extended his hitting streak to five games with Wednesday's knock, and he's batting .324 (12-for-37) during a stretch of nine consecutive starts. The last three of those starts have come at third base for Moncada, who is expected to return Thursday. That should end Garcia's run at the hot corner, but he's available for duty at second base, shortstop and any of the three outfield spots if needed.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Check out awesome fan angle of Yasmani Grandal’s walk-off hit (Video)

Yasmani Grandal was the hero for the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday and video of his walk-off hit from the stands is absolutely epic. The Chicago White Sox are still red hot, folks. On Wednesday, the team recorded a thrilling win over the Tampa Bay Rays, with some free baseball needed to settling things between the two AL powerhouses.
MLBwesb.com

White Sox Edge Pirates 4-3

The Chicago White Sox edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 yesterday afternoon at PNC Park. Chicago took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Pittsburgh answered in the bottom of the third when Adam Frazier had an RBI grounder and Ke’Bryan Hayes singled home a run that made it 2-all. Yasmani...
MLBMLB

'This was work ball': White Sox snap skid

The White Sox found their offense and snapped a five-game losing skid in a 4-3 victory over the Pirates on Wednesday afternoon at PNC Park. “You gotta win," White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. "Sometimes you're getting beat where it's hard to win one. But this was work ball. Our guys really worked, coaches worked, but the players really worked to get this win.”
MLBnumberfire.com

White Sox's Yoan Moncada batting second on Wednesday night

Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Minnesota Twins. Moncada will operate third base after Leury Garcia was shifted to second and Danny Mendick was sent to the bench. numberFire's models project Moncada to score 11.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,000.
MLBwesb.com

Pirates Rally Over White Sox On WESB Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates rallied over the Chicago White Sox 6-3 at PNC Park last night on WESB Sports. Pittsburgh starter Tyler Anderson got off to a hot start, holding the White Sox scoreless on 2 hits through 6 innings, while Adam Frazier helped the Pirates take a 2-0 lead. Frazier hit a solo home run in the third and walked and scored on Bryan Reynolds’ RBI single in the sixth. Anderson took the mound in the top of the seventh and gave up a 3-run homer that put Chicago up 3-2.
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

White Sox look to end 5-game losing streak against Pirates

Chicago White Sox (43-30, first in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (26-45, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (5-3, 3.99 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Pirates: Chase De Jong (0-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +143, White Sox -163;...
MLBbutlerradio.com

Pirates host White Sox tonight/on WISR

The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Chicago White Sox for a two-game series beginning tonight at PNC Park. First pitch is 7:05pm. Pre-game on WISR 680am begins at 6:40pm. Tyler Anderson will start for the Bucs. He is 3-7 this season with a 4.89 ERA. The two teams will play Wednesday...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

White Sox snap 5-game skid in 4-3 win over Pirates

Yasmani Grandal hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the fifth inning Wednesday as the visiting Chicago White Sox snapped a five-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Leury Garcia added a solo homer and Tim Anderson an RBI double for the White Sox, who split a...
MLBnumberfire.com

Yasmani Grandal behind plate for White Sox's Wednesday matinee

Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's game against right-hander Chase De Jong and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Grandal provided a pinch-hit three-run home run for the White Sox in Tuesday night's loss to the Pirates. He will replace Zack Collins at catcher on Wednesday afternoon and hit fifth.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

What’s new with the Chicago White Sox, the Pirates’ next opponent?

The Pirates will face the Chicago White Sox in a two-game series that begins Tuesday at PNC Park. Here are some things to know about the AL Central rival. The rotation is dangerous — Pirates fans probably need not be reminded, considering Lucas Giolito no-hit their team in Chicago just last season. They’ll face him again in the first game of the season Tuesday night, and he figures to be just as tough. So far, he has 3.86 ERA and has 103 strikeouts in 14 starts. And the Pirates, with their lack of power, don’t seem especially well-positioned to take advantage of his biggest weakness, a tendency to allow a lot of homers. The White Sox’ success goes far beyond him, too. Wednesday starter Dylan Cease has also been striking out a lot of hitters en route to a 3.99 ERA. And each of the team’s other three starters have ERAs under the 4.00 mark, with Lance Lynn leading the way at 2.02. Add it all up and it’s not hard to see why this team is fourth in starter ERA at 3.17, making this one of the Pirates’ tougher assignments this season.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Pirates pin fifth straight loss on White Sox

Erik Gonzalez and Bryan Reynolds each drove in two runs Tuesday as the Pittsburgh Pirates handed the visiting Chicago White Sox their fifth straight loss, 6-3. Adam Frazier added a solo homer and walked and scored for the Pirates, who rode a four-run seventh inning to win for the third time in four games.
MLBrecordargusnews.com

Grandal, White Sox end five-game skid, beat Pittsburgh 4-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run double and the Chicago White Sox stopped a five-game losing streak, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Wednesday. Leury Garcia added a home run as the AL Central leaders ended their longest skid of the season. Chicago starter Dylan Cease (6-3) bounced back from a rough outing to work 5 2/3 innings, allowing […]