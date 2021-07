Erika Prock left Michigan at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, with a change of clothes and a set of pajamas for her and her son. She drove all night while the 18-month-old slept in the car seat and then picked up her husband at her in-laws’ home in Hamilton, along the Mississippi border in north Alabama. After a two-hour visit, they started back toward Hillsdale, Mich., with plans to stop in Nashville for sleep.