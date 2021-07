WASHINGTON — Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay in an Instagram post Monday evening, becoming the first active NFL player to identify as LGBTQ+. Nassib said in his upload that he did not choose to come out now for publicity but rather to increase increase representation and visibility, much like former Washington Football Team running back David Kopay, who became the first professional team athlete to publicly reveal his homosexuality, as confirmed in a 1977 article by the now-defunct Washington Star.