Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Refinancing is easier than dieting, harder than training a dog: Survey

By Daniel Houston
Inman.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 1 in 5 homeowners who stayed put during the pandemic opted to refinance their mortgages over the past year, according to a new survey published by Zillow. The Seattle-based real estate tech company found that roughly half of those who refinanced last year saved at least $300 per month by doing so. Still, many homeowners declined to refinance because of the difficulty of the process or the high fees involved, Zillow’s survey found.

www.inman.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dieting#Refinancing#Dog#Homeowners#Zillow Home Loans#Zg Population Science
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Mortgages
Related
BusinessArkansas Online

Average for 30-year mortgage falls to 2.98%

Mortgage rates didn't stay above 3% for long. After just one week, they slid back below that level. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year, fixed-rate average dropped to 2.98%. It was 3.02% a week ago, and 3.07% a year ago. Freddie Mac, the federally...
Orlando, FLwogx.com

'Unprecedented': Orlando seeing historic rent rise, experts blame housing market

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando real estate market is seeing the highest rent hikes in history. Experts say the surge is unprecedented and can be blamed on the housing market. Rent in the City Beautiful isn't looking so pretty. In the last year, rent in the Orlando market has increased nearly 14%, according to CoStar Group which is a company that analyses the housing and commercial real estate industry.
Real EstateInman.com

Is this the right fit? Here's how to bet on the right brokerage

As a new agent, choosing a brokerage is a vital and nerve-wracking decision. To help ensure a good fit, print out these questions, and make sure to ask them during your interview. New to the industry? Get started with everything you need to know about the early decisions that’ll shape...
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

30 Year Mortgage Rates at 3.16%

From Matthew Graham at Mortgage News Daily: Rates Defy Jobs Report (And Other Weekly Highlights) Rates had a good week, with most lenders at or near their best levels since mid June at the very least. 10yr Treasury yields trickled to their best levels in months by Friday afternoon after managing to break the 1.44% floor that had turned away several recent attempts. [30YR FIXED - 3.16%]
Businessmoney.com

Current Mortgage Rates Drop Back Below 3%

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 2.98% with 0.6 points paid for the week ending July 1, according to Freddie Mac’s benchmark survey. Today’s rate represents a decrease of 0.04 percentage points from last week’s 3.02%. Rates have been below 3% for five out of the last six weeks. During the same week last year, the 30-year rate was 3.07%.
Real EstateQuad-Cities Times

Mortgage Outlook: July Rates to Shrug and Stay the Course

I think mortgage rates will stay about the same in July. The month's average on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage will be between 2.8% and 3% annual percentage rate. That's within one-tenth of a percentage point on either side of June's average of 2.9%. I think they're more likely to go up within that range than down.
Real EstateThe Spokesman-Review

Mortgage rates again fall below 3%

WASHINGTON – Mortgage rates declined this week, with the key 30-year loan slipping back below the 3% mark as the economic recovery from the pandemic recession remains robust. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the 30-year home loan eased to 2.98% from 3.02% last week. By...
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Fannie, Freddie keep MIs dividend restrictions, haircut in place

Restrictions placed on private mortgage insurers upstreaming dividends to their parent company will now remain until the end of the year and the insurers can still apply a 70% haircut to delinquent loans with a pandemic-related forbearance, according to revisions in Fannie Mae Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements Guidance 2021-01.
EconomyInman.com

Avoid canceled contracts: 3 tips for setting buyers up right

New to the industry? Get started with everything you need to know about the early decisions that’ll shape your career, including choosing a brokerage, learning your market, creating an online presence, budgeting, getting leads, marketing listings and so much more. If you’re a team leader or broker-owner, New Agent Month will be jam-packed with resources to help your new hires navigate.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: IRS Data Reveals Who Received $1,400 Stimulus Checks!

There is a major update regarding your 3rd stimulus check across the US. The data revealed by the IRS shows the details of the people who have received their 3rd stimulus check. There are eligibility criteria to these stimulus payments given by the IRS. However, the data clearly shows the number of people who have income levels equal to or above $200,000 in AGI who received this third stimulus payment.
BusinessCrain's Cleveland Business

Opinion: How labor shortages help profits and hurt inflation

The U.S. labor market is tight. In April, there were 9.3 million job openings but just 6.1 million new hires, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics. Wages are rising as a result. And yet, these conditions should help corporate profits and contain inflationary pressures. No doubt there is...
EconomyEyewitness News

The US economy added 850,000 jobs in June

(CNN) -- The US economy added 850,000 jobs in June, when adjusted for seasonal changes. It was far more than economists had expected and a signal that American job growth is accelerating. It was the biggest monthly jobs gain since August 2020, when the economy added 1.6 million jobs. The...
Economynny360.com

U.S. job growth increases, unemployment at 5.9%

U.S. job growth accelerated in June, suggesting firms are having greater success recruiting workers to keep pace with the broadening of economic activity. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 850,000 last month and the unemployment rate edged up to 5.9%, a Labor Department report showed Friday. May payrolls were revised up to a 583,000 gain. The labor force participation rate held steady and remained well short of pre-pandemic levels.
EconomyAnniston Star

US job growth accelerates, unemployment rate at 5.9 percent

U.S. job growth accelerated in June, suggesting firms are having greater success recruiting workers to keep pace with the broadening of economic activity. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 850,000 last month and the unemployment rate edged up to 5.9 percent, a Labor Department report showed Friday. May payrolls were revised up to a 583,000 gain. The labor force participation rate held steady and remained well short of pre-pandemic levels.
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check: Much Larger Payment Incoming With A Catch

You need to wait exactly two more weeks when the first of the newly refurbished stimulus check payments would start coming through your mailboxes. There is a possibility of you receiving it in your bank account if you have registered yourself with the IRS. If you actually add this to the tax credit that you will face next year, you could be looking at a payment of $3,600 per child.
Marketsinvesting.com

What Comes First, A Recession Or An Equity Market Crash?

The coronavirus has taught a new lesson to our generation that was even never experienced by our ancestors. COVID-19 has written only the initial chapters on the spread of infection in different waves, lockdowns and slowing economic activities. But nobody has any idea about the normalcy that could generate real...