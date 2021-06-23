Refinancing is easier than dieting, harder than training a dog: Survey
More than 1 in 5 homeowners who stayed put during the pandemic opted to refinance their mortgages over the past year, according to a new survey published by Zillow. The Seattle-based real estate tech company found that roughly half of those who refinanced last year saved at least $300 per month by doing so. Still, many homeowners declined to refinance because of the difficulty of the process or the high fees involved, Zillow’s survey found.www.inman.com