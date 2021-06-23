Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Heart of a Lion: Anne Swenson

By Kathleen Cardwell
msj.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnne Swenson, MBA, ’16, brings excitement and energy into her work, which is evident in her success and her plans for the future. Anne partners with the chiefs of eight core surgical divisions at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center (CCHMC) to evaluate and implement new initiatives focused on strategic growth, including patient care processes as well as new discoveries, or devices. It requires Anne to consider a variety of critical business factors, including infrastructure, competition, talent pools, investments, and market needs.

www.msj.edu
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Business
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Of A Lion#Mba Program#First Board Of Directors#Syndrome Foundation#Cchmcs#The School Of Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon to rebid JEDI cloud contract at center of Microsoft-Amazon dispute

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday and will seeks bids on a new contract, saying in a statement that tech giants Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O) are the only providers "capable of meeting the department's requirements." Microsoft...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
CollegesPosted by
The Hill

Ta-Nehisi Coates to join Howard University faculty

Journalist and author Ta-Nehisi Coates is joining the Howard University faculty. Coates, a Howard University alumnus and former national correspondent for The Atlantic, will join the faculty as the Sterling Brown Chair in the English department. He will begin in the position “following completion of several current obligations,” according to the school.
NBAPosted by
The Hill

ESPN replaces Rachel Nichols as sideline reporter for NBA Finals

ESPN is replacing Rachel Nichols as its main sideline reporter for the NBA Finals beginning Tuesday after behind-the-scenes remarks by the longtime reporter and television personality sparked controversy inside and outside the network. Nichols, who is white, will be replaced by Malika Andrews, who is Black. “We believe this is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy