Heart of a Lion: Anne Swenson

Anne Swenson, MBA, ’16, brings excitement and energy into her work, which is evident in her success and her plans for the future. Anne partners with the chiefs of eight core surgical divisions at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center (CCHMC) to evaluate and implement new initiatives focused on strategic growth, including patient care processes as well as new discoveries, or devices. It requires Anne to consider a variety of critical business factors, including infrastructure, competition, talent pools, investments, and market needs.