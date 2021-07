Chris Chelios is one of the greatest defensemen in the history of the sport. He is also one of the best in the history of the Chicago Blackhawks as they were lucky enough to have him for nine seasons. He went to the Hall of Fame as he scored 185 goals with 763 assists for 948 points. He was also a brilliant defensive defenseman as well. Now, he is going to take his talents to the broadcast booth at this point in his life.