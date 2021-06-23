Cancel
M&C Entertainment News 06/23/21: Steven Spielberg Says "Jaws" Remake Will Never Happen

By csampaio
963kklz.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven Spielberg has been the talk lately with him joining with Netflix to make 2 new movies each year. One Spielberg film that everyone loves and people keep asking about is “Jaws” and if there will ever be a remake of it. Lots of people feel with how far movie effects and CGI has come, a new Jaws movie could be really good. Well, Spielberg has put a halt to all rumors. He said he will never let a remake happen. It will stay a classic film!

Businessthebossmagazine.com

Netflix teaming up with Steven Spielberg

Famed director joining forces with streaming giant Steven Spielberg’s production company, Amblin Partners, announced Monday that it is partnering with Netflix. Teaming up with one of Hollywood’s most famous producers... Famed director joining forces with streaming giant. Steven Spielberg’s production company, Amblin Partners, announced Monday that it is partnering with...
Moviescodelist.biz

Steven Spielberg, a Jaws reboot coming? Universal’s crazy idea!

Steven Spielberg’s Jaws is considered one of the best movies of all time and, along with George Lucas’ Star Wars, helped revive the Hollywood box office setting the stage for the blockbuster era as we know it today. The commercial value of the franchise has also been asserted in several...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Best Steven Spielberg movies

If you like cinema, without any doubt you will recognize Steven Spielberg and you will have enjoyed some of his movies. He is one of the most internationally recognized directors and if possible, also the most influential and significant in the history of modern Hollywood. In fact, many of his film productions have become classics for life. We collect which, in our opinion, are his best films. Surely when you remember them on a movie afternoon you will want to see and enjoy them again. Undoubtedly!
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Steven Spielberg Instantly Said No To A Jaws Reboot

Steven Spielberg isn’t necessarily averse to the idea of a remake, with his forgotten 1989 drama Always a retread of 1943 Spencer Tracy vehicle A Guy Named Joe, while his next effort behind the camera is upcoming musical West Side Story, a bold move even by his standards when the 1961 feature film version is regarded as an all-time great that won eleven Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director.
Cook County, ILChicago Defender

Curtiss Cook of ‘The Chi’ Stars in The Steven Spielberg Remake of West Side Story.

Curtiss Cook, who plays Douda in Lena Waithe’s Showtime drama series The Chi, will play the first Black character in the Steven Spielberg-directed remake of the classic musical West Side Story. Cook, a Broadway actor with a credited role in the Broadway adoption of The Lion King, will play Abe in the upcoming remake. Although Curtiss was tight-lipped on giving away any parts of the movie, he did offer this, “What you see Abe do is amazing. He really moves the story along.”
Businessallears.net

NEWS: Steven Spielberg’s Production Company Signs Deal With Netflix

As the popularity of streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ continue to rise, we have seen more and more big names and film-level productions head to the at-home services. And today, a major production deal was announced for the biggest streaming service out there right now. According to CNN Business,...
Celebritiesminnesota93.com

6-22-21 Entertainment News

(Undated) — Kendall Jenner is filing for yet another restraining order. TMZ reports her lawyers filed the documents on Monday asking a judge to order 23-year-old Isaias Flores to stay away. The docs claim Flores sent her gifts and showed up to her Los Angeles area home numerous times. He is the same man who allegedly hurt himself earlier this month while hopping the fence trying to get into the model’s home.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Spielberg won’t allow Universal remake Jaws, report claims

Jaws is one of the best movies of all time, and director Steven Spielberg is keen that legacy doesn’t get too blemished. A new report claims Spielberg’s steadfast against any kind of Jaws reboot or remake. The news recently broke that Amblin Entertainment, the production company co-founded by Spielberg, had...
