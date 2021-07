Dana Sipos just released her new album "The Astral Plane" and to celebrate we have asked her to tell us about the song "Greenbelt". Here is the story:. "Greenbelt" is one of those songs that surprised me... I feel like there is at least one on every album. It surprised me in the sense that I wrote it basically in one sitting (and it's a long one), almost in that rare "flow state," and although it felt like a good writing exercise, I thought it was too long for the album, not "radio friendly" enough. It's ended up being a strong contender for my favourite song (and I have reason to believe this is also the case for my producer, Sandro Perri!).