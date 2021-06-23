I Rode 6 Roller Coasters on Father’s Day. Yes, I Screamed.

Growing up, I spent a lot of time in the houses of strangers. My father was an electrician, and every other weekend, he would bring me along on his “side jobs.” He left my mom for another woman when I was a baby but remained, if not exactly in my life, then of it, orbiting me like a moon. I lived for the moments when he was visible to me—the weekends in his care from 3 p.m. on Saturday to 6 p.m. on Sunday—and I joined him on his jobs not because I enjoyed watching him work, but because I was desperate to spend time with him. He wasn’t the grand, charismatic man some fathers are; he was nervous and stressed, always in a rush and rushing away from me, but I loved him in the peculiar way we love people who give us only what’s left of themselves.