RPM Says 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Is Now The Best New Small SUV This Year

For years Toyota dominated the hybrid market with its Prius liftback, a funky, rounded midsize sedan that with top-notch range and fuel efficiency. Toyota continues to dominate the hybrid market, but today has more success adding its hybrid powertrain as an alternative choice to some of its top sellers, including its popular SUVs. It also has stirred up competition from Ford and Kia, which has helped cast a brighter spotlight on the economical bunch. They offer buyers more range and some can achieve up to 40 mpgs on the highway, an impressive feat considering their larger footprints. While opting for the hybrid powertrain can add thousands to the bottom line, most of them also come with higher-end accoutrements, more robust tech packages and, in some cases, standard all-wheel drive. These are the best hybrid SUVs available for 2021 and include a mix of 2020 and 2021 model year vehicles.