Cars

RPM Says 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Is Now The Best New Small SUV This Year

torquenews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek the best new subcompact SUV? See why the Crosstrek beats the Hyundai Kona and Honda HR-V. What are the best subcompact SUVs of 2021? The list is long with the Chevrolet Trax, Jeep Renegade, Kia Soul, Hyundai Kona, Mazda CX-3, Subaru Crosstrek, Honda HR-V, and Toyota C-HR. According to a new report from RPM, the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is the best based on reliability, quality, performance, and resale value.

#Subaru Impreza#Subaru Of America#Suv#Hyundai#Jeep#Eyesight#Premium#Limited#Subaru Report#Japanese#Torque News Subaru#Subaru News
