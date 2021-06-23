Cancel
GRAINS-U.S. wheat rallies on Plains weather concerns; soy, corn weaker

 8 days ago

CHICAGO, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Wednesday, led by gains in MGEX spring wheat contracts that firmed on concerns that dry conditions in key growing areas of the northern U.S. Plains and Canada could limit the size of the harvests. Soybean futures were lower as improving...

#Weather#Winter Wheat#U S#Grains#Reuters#Mgex#Stonex#Cbot#Ed F Man Capital
CBOT soybean oil futures volatility surged in June

Rising oil prices, concerns over US biofuel mandate set tone on prices. Chicago Board of Trade soybean oil futures were more volatile in June than any month so far in 2021, contributing to a sharp decline in trading activity in South American FOB basis markets. Not registered?. Receive daily email...
AgriculturePosted by
LIVESTOCK-Lean hog futures retreat from one-week high

CHICAGO, June 30 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures ended lower on Wednesday in a retreat from early gains in which the most-active contract topped a one-week high. Traders watched a rally in grain prices that makes it more expensive to feed livestock. Corn and soy futures soared...
GRAINS-Corn rises nearly 1% on lower U.S. planting, wheat eases

SINGAPORE, July 1 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose almost 1% on Thursday while soybeans were trading close to last session's two-week high, as lower-than-expected U.S. plantings supported prices. Wheat prices fell after Wednesday's rally. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.9%...
DTN Grain Open: Market Surge Continues Overnight

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is up 15 1/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 10 1/4 cents, and September KC wheat is down 1 3/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are stronger overnight with corn leading percentage gains as the buying continues in the new month and new quarter following the bullish USDA reports Wednesday. Buying on the first of a new month bodes well for speculative inflows moving forward.
GRAINS-Corn, soy extend rally after USDA acreage surprise

* USDA pegged U.S. corn, soybean area below market expectations. * Acreage estimates fan supply worries as U.S. stocks decline. * Wheat edges higher (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral. PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 1 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose more than 3% on Thursday and...
Grains ETFs Surge after Unexpected Shortfall in Planted Acreage

Grains-related exchange traded funds jumped Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture came out with lower-than-anticipated plantings estimates and inventory. Among the best performing non-leveraged ETFs of Wednesday, the Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN) increased 6.7%, the Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEArca: WEAT) rose 5.1%, and the Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEArca: SOYB) gained 5.2%.
GRAINS-Corn climbs over 1% on lower U.S. planting, soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, July 1 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose more than 1% on Thursday as lower-than-expected U.S. plantings raised concerns over supplies amid strong demand led by China. Soybean and wheat prices lost some ground after a rally fuelled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) plantings estimates and inventory...
CBOT Trends-Corn up 20-26 cents, soybeans up 22-30, wheat up 6-10

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 6 to 10 cents per bushel * Wheat futures rose on follow-through buying after a rally on Wednesday and on spillover support from sharply higher corn and soybeans. * U.S. exporters sold a net 226,300 tonnes of wheat for delivery during the 2021/2022 marketing year during the week of June 24, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a weekly report, within a range of trade estimates. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last up 7-1/4 cents at $6.86-3/4 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last 2-1/4 cents higher at $6.61-1/4 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat was up 7-1/4 cents to $8.57 per bushel. CORN - Up 20 to 26 cents per bushel * Corn futures higher on follow-through buying following Wednesday's limit gains after the USDA estimated U.S. 2021 corn plantings below trade expectations. * Concerns about drought-reduced crops in the northwest corner of the Corn Belt and worries about frost in Brazil's second-crop corn areas were also supportive. * New-crop December futures hit a nearly three-week high in overnight trading after breaking through key technical chart resistance during Wednesday's rally. * For the week ended June 24, U.S. exporters sold a net 15,000 tonnes of corn for delivery during the 2020/2021 marketing year, within market expectations, and a lower-than-expected 67,600 tonnes for 2021/22 shipment. * CBOT July corn was last up 24-1/4 cents at $7.44-1/4 per bushel, while new-crop December corn was up 19-1/2 cents at $6.08. SOYBEANS - Up 22 to 30 cents per bushel * Soybeans higher on follow-through buying after strong gains on Wednesday as the USDA estimated U.S. plantings below trade expectations. * Concerns about drought-reduced crops in the northwest corner of the Midwest and in the northern Plains were also supportive. * New-crop November futures hit a 2-1/2 week high in overnight trading and held chart support at their 50-day moving average, a key technical point that was breached during Wednesday's rally. * For the week of June 24, U.S. exporters sold 92,800 tonnes of soybeans for the 2020/2021 marketing year and 1.67 million tonnes for the 2021/2022 year, all within the range of trade expectations. * CBOT July soybeans last traded 28 cents higher at $14.78 per bushel, while new-crop November soybeans last traded up 21-1/4 cents at $14.20-1/4. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
Column: U.S. supply buffers thin with underwhelming corn, soy acres

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Reuters) – Analysts thought government data on Wednesday would show that U.S. farmers significantly increased corn and soybean plantings from original plans, but that was not the case, and new-crop Chicago futures surged to end the month higher. U.S. corn and soybean stocks, especially as they relate...
GRAINS-U.S. corn, soy, wheat futures hit highest since mid-June

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures rose to their highest since mid-June on Thursday, with traders noting continued support from a U.S. government report that showed spring plantings fell below expectations. "The planting report raises supply concerns on longer term," said Ole Houe,...
U.S. wheat futures drop on profit-taking setback

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday on a round of profit taking after rallying on Wednesday due to spillover strength in the corn and soybean markets. * Signs of poor export demand added pressure to wheat. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that export sales of wheat totaled 226,300 tonnes in the week ended June 24, near the low end of trade forecasts that ranged from 200,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * A week ago, wheat export sales totaled 374,200 tonnes. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat ended down 14 cents at $6.65-1/2 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery was 20-1/2 cents lower at $6.38-1/2 a bushel and MGEX September spring wheat was off 13 cents at $8.36-3/4. * MGEX spring wheat had rallied to its highest since February 2013. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Bumper U.S. corn and soybean harvests are within reach

The United States is headed for its largest corn harvest ever and its third-largest soybean crop, based on the USDA’s annual Acreage report, issued on Wednesday. The mammoth crops would be ready for harvest late this summer, replenishing U.S. grain inventories that are being drained by robust demand at home and abroad.
DTN Grain Open: Market Setback Ahead of USDA

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 8 1/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 4 3/4 cents, and September KC wheat is down 4 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are weaker, with the exception of soybean meal, ahead of the big USDA reports due out later Wednesday morning.
GRAINS-Soybeans firm ahead of U.S. crop report; corn eases

SINGAPORE, June 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Wednesday, as traders adjusted positions ahead of a U.S. government report on stock and acreage, while corn prices eased. Wheat futures ticked higher although expectations of strong output in Russia, the world's biggest exporter, capped gains. FUNDAMENTALS. * The...
Reuters

U.S. corn and soybean plantings below market forecasts - USDA

CHICAGO, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers seeded the second-largest combined corn and soybean acreage ever this spring, as concerns about global food security pushed prices for the crops to their highest in more than eight years, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Wednesday. But the total for each crop...
Reuters

GRAINS-Corn, soy surge as U.S. farmers plant fewer acres than expected

CHICAGO, June 30 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures surged on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture surprised traders with lower-than-expected plantings estimates and inventory data. Corn futures temporarily climbed by their daily exchange-imposed limit after the USDA pegged plantings of the crop at 92.692...
USDA makes little changes to acres, corn hits limit up

The U.S. farmers planted fewer corn and soybean acres than the trade expected, according to the USDA. As a result, the CME Group’s corn market jumped 40¢, its daily limit up, soybean rocketed 85¢ up, and wheat surged 22¢ higher. At the close, the July corn futures finished 25 1/2¢...
USDA Reports Bullish For Corn And Soybeans, Mixed For Wheat

The June USDA Acreage and Quarterly Stocks Reports were bullish for corn and soybeans, mixed for wheat. Corn planted acreage was at 92.7 million acres (ma) for 2021 which is up 2% or 1.87 million acres from last year. However, it was considered bullish as it was nearly 1 million below the trade estimate of 93.8 ma.