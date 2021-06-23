ReferWell and Khora Health Solutions Partner to Bring Better Care Coordination to Federally Qualified Health Centers

I would like to express my immense gratitude to the Boothbay Region Health Center. How lucky we are to have this resource in our community. In my line of work, I am constantly being exposed to ticks, and after I recently developed rapid symptoms that sounded very much like acute Lyme, I knew I had to get on antibiotics as soon as possible. Several people warned me how hard it can be to be taken seriously when it comes to tick borne illnesses, and that it can be difficult to actually get the necessary antibiotics without first undergoing expensive tests and lengthy diagnoses. Dr. Tranchemontagne at the clinic listened to my symptoms and concerns, and in full agreement, she immediately prescribed a four week course of antibiotics. I have always had positive experiences with Boothbay Region Health Center, but today it really struck me how lucky we are to have health care providers in this community who truly have our best interests in mind. And how doubly lucky are we to be able to stroll next door to Nathan’s Pharmacy to pick up our prescriptions.