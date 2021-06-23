Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU athletics loses $81M during COVID-19 pandemic

By Daily Report Staff
Baton Rouge Business Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU’s sports programs lost a combined $81 million in revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the school cannot use federal aid funds to reduce that deficit. The athletics department has offset some of the losses through salary reductions and job cuts, according to Manship School News Service. It has received $23 million in relief money from the Southeastern Conference, and it has tapped reserve funds from profitable years to try to close the rest of the gap.

www.businessreport.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
City
Eunice, LA
State
Georgia State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Athletics#Lsu Football#Lsu Athletics#The University Of Georgia#Tiger Stadium#Covid#Residence Life#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Federal Aid
News Break
Southeastern Conference
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden mourns with Florida families, search of collapsed condo ruins resumes

SURFSIDE, Fla., July 1 (Reuters) - Rescue-and-recovery teams resumed picking through the rubble of a partially collapsed Florida condominium complex on Thursday, nearly 15 hours after the search of scores of victims believed buried in the rubble a week ago was suspended for safety concerns. The renewed search effort began...