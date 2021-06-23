LSU athletics loses $81M during COVID-19 pandemic
LSU’s sports programs lost a combined $81 million in revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the school cannot use federal aid funds to reduce that deficit. The athletics department has offset some of the losses through salary reductions and job cuts, according to Manship School News Service. It has received $23 million in relief money from the Southeastern Conference, and it has tapped reserve funds from profitable years to try to close the rest of the gap.www.businessreport.com