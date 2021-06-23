Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

How the Left exploits tribal hypocrisy on oil leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

By GUEST CONTRIBUTOR
Posted by 
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lVj1z_0adMnUh700

President Joe Biden continued to follow through on his campaign pledge to enact leftist environmentalism this month when he suspended oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

The decision was cheered by leftist environmental groups as a victory for wildlife and social justice, supposedly protecting indigenous tribes from the alleged devastation of oil and gas drilling hundreds of miles from their homes. Biden Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy celebrated the move as “an important step forward fulfilling President Biden’s promise to protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.”

The Trump administration had opened the door to drill on the Refuges’ coastal plain, a nearly 1.6 million-acre stretch on Alaska’s north coast. The 1.6 million-acre patch along the north slope is less than 10 percent of the total refuge that stretches 19.6 million acres across northeast Alaska, a total about the size of South Carolina.

The U.S. Geological Survey estimates that below the surface of the North Slope’s 1.6 million acres temporarily opened for leasing, known as the 1002 Area, lie between 4.3 and 11.8 billion barrels of recoverable oil. If opened for operations, it could become the most productive oil field in the country at a time gas prices are soaring to seven-year highs under the new administration.

Yet on June 1, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland signed an order to bring leases to a halt, claiming “inadequate study” of the drilling’s impact by the prior administration. “The Secretary shall review the program and, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, conduct a new, comprehensive analysis of the potential environmental impacts of the oil and gas program,” the order reads.

The Gwich’in Tribe, who live south of the massive wildlife refuge, claimed Biden’s decision to reverse course was a win for their “tribal sovereignty” by protecting the primary caribou herd in the region, a key regional food source.

“The Gwich’in Nation is grateful and heartened by the news that the Biden administration has acted again on its commitment to protecting sacred lands and the Gwich’in way of life,” said Gwich’in Steering Committee Executive Director Bernadette Demientieff on the heels of Haaland’s order. “After fighting so hard to protect these lands and the Porcupine caribou herd, trusting the guidance of our ancestors and elders, and the allyship of people around the world, we can now look for further action by the administration and to Congress to repeal the leasing program.”

The Gwich’in have played a prominent role in keeping ANWR free of development, partnering with leftist groups to keep these millions of acres of U.S. land unused indefinitely. Writing in The Hill, Finis Dunaway, a history professor at Trent University and author of “Defending the Arctic Refuge,” summed up the Gwich’in’s more than four-decade crusade to ensure the absence of development on one of the nation’s last known major reserves of oil and natural gas.

The Gwich’in Steering Committee — founded by Gwich’in from Alaska and Canada in 1988 — reframed public perceptions of the refuge, helping grassroots audiences to see the Arctic coastal plain as vital to Indigenous food security and cultural survival. Their leadership and advocacy widened support for protection of the refuge, encouraging religious and faith organizations, humans rights groups and many others to fight for Indigenous rights and environmental justice. These unlikely alliances fostered grassroots involvement that proved critical to the numerous close calls and impossibly narrow victories that followed.

In other words, the Gwich’in have been fundamental to preventing of any sort of development on the nearly 20 million acres of pristine wilderness in the name of “environmental justice” since 1988.

Yet only four years earlier, that the same tribe, which in fact lives outside the refuge, tried to lease their own lands within the habitat of the Porcupine caribou for oil exploration.

Read the rest of this column at The Federalist.

Community Policy
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
877K+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Mccarthy
Person
Deb Haaland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arctic#Leases#Trump#Interior#Steering Committee#Congress#Trent University#Federalist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Equilibrium/Sustainability — Presented by NextEra Energy — Cities a surprise refuge for wildlife

Today is Thursday! Welcome to Equilibrium, a newsletter that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Owls, foxes, coyotes, otters: Even before the coronavirus pandemic cleared the streets of people, a new BioScience paper found, wild animals were slowly infiltrating human habitats. Though cities...
Energy IndustryOne Green Planet

Petition: Stop Oil Field Harming People and Wildlife in Africa

On June 16, 2021, Senator Patrick Leahy (VT-D) and Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-R) sent a letter to government officials calling for the investigation into an oil project that could threaten the lives of over 100,000 elephants in Africa. Leahy and Fortenberry’s letter cited National Geographic’s coverage of the oil drilling project, writing, “We believe the concerns raised by National Geographic warrant careful attention by the United States government.”
Politicstucson.com

Letter: It is time to permanently protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

Advocates have been battling the special interests of the oil and gas industry and Alaska’s congressional delegation for decades – all while the ongoing climate crisis worsens. Much like Arizona, the Arctic is on the frontlines of climate change. Alaska has been warming twice as quickly as the global average since the 1950’s and faster than any other US state.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

GOP Pressures Haaland to Comply with Oil Leasing Court Order

House Republicans on Wednesday pressured Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to comply with a June 15 federal court order declaring the department’s oil and gas leasing moratorium illegal. “Is there a pause right now or is there not?” Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.) asked Haaland during a House Natural Resources Committee hearing...
Congress & CourtsElko Daily Free Press

Bills heard in D.C. to protect Ruby Mountains, Desert National Wildife Refuge

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two bills to expand protections for Nevada public lands got a hearing in the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto—D-NV—sponsored the Ruby Mountains Protection Act, and cosponsored the Southern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act along with Sen. Jacky Rosen—D-NV. Russell...
Colorado StatePosted by
Axios Denver

Scoop: Biden admin lobbies Colorado environmental leaders on infrastructure

The Biden administration is looking to win over Colorado environmental activists as it seeks to build support for the climate provisions in a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.What's happening: U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will travel to Denver today and hold a private meeting with leaders from a handful of environmental organizations, as well as top aides to Gov. Jared Polis and Mayor Michael Hancock, Axios Denver has learned.Why it matters: The visit comes as the White House faces growing pressure from environmentalists and Democratic lawmakers who consider the infrastructure plan weak on climate change, Axios' Ben Geman writes.Details: Granholm wants...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden signs three bills to overturn Trump-era rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed three separate laws Wednesday that dismantle part of the Trump era, blocking payday lenders from avoiding caps on interest rates, restricting climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling and ending rules on how the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission settles claims. “Each...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Report: Mexico's state oil company sliding on environmental standards

Mexico's state-owned oil company is sliding in two key environmental indicators, according to a report by Natural Gas Intelligence (NGI). Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) has been increasing the rate at which it burns off excess methane — known as natural gas flaring — and amping up production of high-sulfur fuel oil (HSFO), a heavily-polluting energy source, according to the report.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

GOP hypocrisy on Gwen Berry and the National Anthem

(CNN) — Republicans sure do have a bizarre definition of "patriotism." Prominent members of the GOP are outraged that hammer thrower Gwen Berry silently turned her body away from facing the American flag while the National Anthem played at the Olympic trials in Oregon Saturday. Berry, who placed third and qualified for the Olympic team, was holding a bouquet of congratulatory flowers in one hand as she then held above her head a black t-shirt that said "ACTIVIST ATHLETE."
Energy IndustryNew Haven Register

Sierra Club wants review of North Dakota power plant sale

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An environmental group wary about the sale of North Dakota’s largest coal-fired power plant by a nonprofit Minnesota electric cooperative wants officials in that state to review the deal, saying ratepayers are being left in the dark. Bismarck-based Rainbow Energy Center LLC said it reached an...