Oh, this would be fun and exciting to watch if this happened. Ford’s CEO, Jim Farley, agreed that having a drag race with Tesla is a good idea — the Mustang Mach-E vs the new Tesla Plaid Model S. Having been in the Model S Plaid and experiencing that acceleration — and, well, just looking at the specs — I believe the Tesla would win hands down. It is the quickest production car in history, after all. However, this doesn’t mean the cars shouldn’t have a race. The two cars would be working together to raise awareness about just how great the performance of EVs is on the track. This gets people excited about EVs and this is what we want.