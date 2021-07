Wheat beer is widely known as a refreshing summer beer. Its lively bright taste, frothy head, and low hop content are ideal for pairing with outdoor barbecues and fun picnic food like these Chicago-style hot dogs. But did you know that brewers each have different ways of spicing up this alcoholic beverage? Stick around to find out more about wheat beer’s various types, how to serve it, and top brands that you can try for yourself.