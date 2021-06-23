Apartment company looking to fill jobs throughout Southern California
Advanced Management Co., an Irvine-based business that owns 56 apartment complexes throughout Southern California, is looking to hire. The company, which manages 10,000 apartment units across nearly 60 communities, has 45 openings for a variety of positions. They include sales trainer, energy and utility specialist, community director, leasing consultant, service technician, groundskeeper and a variety of construction roles.www.dailybreeze.com