Agriculture

Hog futures fall as cash prices for pork slide

Agriculture Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. lean hog futures fell sharply on Wednesday, with the front-month Chicago Mercantile Exchange contract sinking 2.8% to its lowest in more than two months. Weakness in the cash market pressured hog futures, traders said. CME July hogs settled down 3 cents at 104.525 cents...

#Feeder Cattle#Futures Market#Hog#U S Agriculture#Reuters#Cme#Packers#Usda
AgricultureDurango Herald

Grains, liveestock mixed

Wheat for July was off 13 cents at $6.5850 a bushel; July corn lost .25 cent at 7.1975 a bushel, July oats rose 9.50 cents at $3.9350 a bushel; while July soybeans fell 3.25 cents at $14.4675 a bushel. Beef higher, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy extend rally after USDA acreage surprise

* USDA pegged U.S. corn, soybean area below market expectations. * Acreage estimates fan supply worries as U.S. stocks decline. * Wheat edges higher (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral. PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 1 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose more than 3% on Thursday and...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn up 20-26 cents, soybeans up 22-30, wheat up 6-10

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 6 to 10 cents per bushel * Wheat futures rose on follow-through buying after a rally on Wednesday and on spillover support from sharply higher corn and soybeans. * U.S. exporters sold a net 226,300 tonnes of wheat for delivery during the 2021/2022 marketing year during the week of June 24, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a weekly report, within a range of trade estimates. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last up 7-1/4 cents at $6.86-3/4 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last 2-1/4 cents higher at $6.61-1/4 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat was up 7-1/4 cents to $8.57 per bushel. CORN - Up 20 to 26 cents per bushel * Corn futures higher on follow-through buying following Wednesday's limit gains after the USDA estimated U.S. 2021 corn plantings below trade expectations. * Concerns about drought-reduced crops in the northwest corner of the Corn Belt and worries about frost in Brazil's second-crop corn areas were also supportive. * New-crop December futures hit a nearly three-week high in overnight trading after breaking through key technical chart resistance during Wednesday's rally. * For the week ended June 24, U.S. exporters sold a net 15,000 tonnes of corn for delivery during the 2020/2021 marketing year, within market expectations, and a lower-than-expected 67,600 tonnes for 2021/22 shipment. * CBOT July corn was last up 24-1/4 cents at $7.44-1/4 per bushel, while new-crop December corn was up 19-1/2 cents at $6.08. SOYBEANS - Up 22 to 30 cents per bushel * Soybeans higher on follow-through buying after strong gains on Wednesday as the USDA estimated U.S. plantings below trade expectations. * Concerns about drought-reduced crops in the northwest corner of the Midwest and in the northern Plains were also supportive. * New-crop November futures hit a 2-1/2 week high in overnight trading and held chart support at their 50-day moving average, a key technical point that was breached during Wednesday's rally. * For the week of June 24, U.S. exporters sold 92,800 tonnes of soybeans for the 2020/2021 marketing year and 1.67 million tonnes for the 2021/2022 year, all within the range of trade expectations. * CBOT July soybeans last traded 28 cents higher at $14.78 per bushel, while new-crop November soybeans last traded up 21-1/4 cents at $14.20-1/4. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Cash Uncertainly the Rest of the Week

The large change in dynamics of the grain markets will have an influence on the livestock complex. Feedlots may be more willing to move cattle as quickly as possible leaving packers less willing to bid higher. Hogs are balancing market fundamental and technical trading. Cattle: Steady Futures: Mixed Live Equiv:...
Industryetftrends.com

Grains ETFs Surge after Unexpected Shortfall in Planted Acreage

Grains-related exchange traded funds jumped Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture came out with lower-than-anticipated plantings estimates and inventory. Among the best performing non-leveraged ETFs of Wednesday, the Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN) increased 6.7%, the Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEArca: WEAT) rose 5.1%, and the Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEArca: SOYB) gained 5.2%.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. corn, soy, wheat futures hit highest since mid-June

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures rose to their highest since mid-June on Thursday, with traders noting continued support from a U.S. government report that showed spring plantings fell below expectations. "The planting report raises supply concerns on longer term," said Ole Houe,...
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Market Surge Continues Overnight

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is up 15 1/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 10 1/4 cents, and September KC wheat is down 1 3/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are stronger overnight with corn leading percentage gains as the buying continues in the new month and new quarter following the bullish USDA reports Wednesday. Buying on the first of a new month bodes well for speculative inflows moving forward.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: 4th of July Anticipation Leaves Market Quiet

Thursday’s trade hasn’t amounted to much as traders sneak out early for a long weekend and sale barns enjoy their midyear break. The excitement leading up to the Fourth of July weekend has almost captured everyone’s attention and you feel the lack of interest in the markets as they wane throughout Thursday’s trade, not doing much of anything.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, wheat fall; corn ends slightly firm

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and wheat futures fell on Thursday while corn firmed slightly, with all three commodities closing well off their session peaks on a round of profit taking after rallying to their highest since mid-June, traders said. Forecasts for improving crop weather in the U.S....
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Higher at Midday; Wheat Mixed

Corn futures are 2 to 5 cents higher, soybeans are 18 to 20 cents higher up front with new-crop 9 to 11 cents higher and wheat is 5 cents lower to 3 cents higher. Corn futures are 2 to 5 cents higher at midday with firmer spread trade and follow-through buying fading after the early overnight strength. The stocks and acres reports showed stocks at 4.112 billion bushels (bb) vs. 4.144 bb expected and 5.003 bb last year; acres were at 92.7 million acres (ma) vs. 93.79 ma expected and 91.14 ma in March.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Market Recovers With Grains

The cotton market is performing an about-face Thursday after it bearishly interpreted USDA’s acre report from Wednesday. In that data, USDA cut 2021 acres a mere three percent below last year. Traders were expecting deeper cuts given the eight-year highs seen in the Chicago grain in the spring. Also weighing...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Bumper U.S. corn and soybean harvests are within reach

The United States is headed for its largest corn harvest ever and its third-largest soybean crop, based on the USDA’s annual Acreage report, issued on Wednesday. The mammoth crops would be ready for harvest late this summer, replenishing U.S. grain inventories that are being drained by robust demand at home and abroad.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slide to 1.3670 is on the cards

After outperforming on Wednesday, the pound dropped across the board on Thursday. The combination of a weak pound and a rally of the US dollar, pushed GBP/USD to fresh monthly lows near the 1.3750 area. The dollar continues to shine even as US yields hold steady and despite risk appetite. Friday’s US employment report would be a key test for the current move of the dollar. Read more...
Agriculturekfgo.com

USDA Acreage Report Shows Slightly Higher Corn and Soybean Plantings, Grain Stocks Down Sharply

The Grain Stocks and Acreage reports sent corn, soybean and wheat markets sharply higher, hitting price limits on Wednesday. The Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service estimates 92.7 million acres of corn planted in the United States for 2021, up two percent from last year. The June 30 Acreage report also estimates soybean area planted at 87.6 million acres, up five percent from last year.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn climbs over 1% on lower U.S. planting, soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, July 1 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose more than 1% on Thursday as lower-than-expected U.S. plantings raised concerns over supplies amid strong demand led by China. Soybean and wheat prices lost some ground after a rally fuelled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) plantings estimates and inventory...
Agriculturenorthwestmoinfo.com

Markets React To Acreage Report Surprises

Corn and soybean acres planted across the U.S. for this year are higher than they were last year, and even exceeded planting intentions noted in March, but analysts were expecting USDA to report even larger increases. Close to 92-point-seven million acres of corn were planted this year, up two percent from last year and one-point-six million more acres than farmers said in March they intended to plant. 84-and-a-half million acres are slated for harvest this fall. However, traders on average were expecting close to 93-point-eight million acres, shocking the markets.
Agriculturektwb.com

Column: U.S. supply buffers thin with underwhelming corn, soy acres

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Reuters) – Analysts thought government data on Wednesday would show that U.S. farmers significantly increased corn and soybean plantings from original plans, but that was not the case, and new-crop Chicago futures surged to end the month higher. U.S. corn and soybean stocks, especially as they relate...
Agriculturemarketplace.org

Hog farmers brace for “tumultuous” time amid rebounding pork demand

Easing pandemic restrictions in many cities this year is spurring a surge in pork demand as restaurants look to fill their coolers with goods such as ribs and ham for returning customers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported whole-hog prices were up earlier this year, pushing prices to a seven-year...
AgricultureFarm and Dairy

Grain price crash baffles drought stricken farmers

One of the oldest axioms in the grain business has to do with the perception of drought in the market. You will hear that the prices went down because it rained on LaSalle Street. LaSalle Street is the location of the Chicago Board of Trade. The idea is, it is hard for the traders to believe in drought if it is raining in the street outside their windows.