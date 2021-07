As the world slowly suffocates, humans are scrambling to find solutions to reduce global heating, and according to the motoring industry, one way of doing this is to build electric cars. Most major manufacturers are now moving away from gas engines altogether, and some states in the US will start banning gas-powered vehicles in the near future, leaving the market wide open for EVs. But some are questioning whether or not EVs are actually better for the environment. Reuters recently conducted a major study to analyze when exactly electric vehicles become cleaner than gasoline-powered cars, and the answer might surprise you.