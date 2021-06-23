Cancel
Business

P2 Science Appoints Professor Alàn Aspuru-Guzik to Scientific Advisory Board

By PRWeb
Register Citizen
 7 days ago

Aspuru-Guzik to advise company in areas of technology, innovation and digitization. P2 Science Inc., a green chemistry company, announced that Professor Alan Aspuru-Guzik has joined the company’s scientific advisory board (SAB). Aspuru-Guzik is is a professor of Chemistry and Computer Science at the University of Toronto and is also the...

www.registercitizen.com
Patrick Foley
#Quantum Computing#Data Science#Scientific Advisory Board#P2 Science Inc#The University Of Toronto#The Vector Institute#Cifar#Digital Discovery#P2 Ceo#Excitonic Energy#Green Engineering#Basf Venture Capital#Xeraya Capital#Elm Street Ventures#Connecticut Innovations#Ironwood Capital#Hg Ventures#Chanel
