Sea Creature Ice Creams

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Baskin-Robbins Creature Creations take inspiration from the sea and they engage kids with playful packaging and a fun way to beat the heat with cooling scoops of ice cream. Creature Creations Into the Sea introduces nautical characters like sea turtles, dolphins and sharks with edible white chocolate toppers and sea-inspired sprinkles.

www.trendhunter.com
#Ice Creams#Sea Creatures#Sea Turtles#Food Drink#Creature Creations
Recipesourstate.com

Strawberry Icebox Cake

For the cake: Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, combine cake mix, oil, and gelatin. Add eggs one at a time, alternating with milk and beating well after each addition. Fold in chopped strawberries. Pour into a greased 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Bake for 45 to 55...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Dad-Celebrating Ice Cream Cakes

These Baskin-Robbins Father's Day cakes are being launched by the ice cream brand for 2021 to offer families and kids alike with a way to treat dad this year. The cakes come in the form of the Oreo Ice Cream Cookies & Scoop Cake and The Cold One Cake, which are both crafted with your choice of several different ice creams in the mix. The Oreo Ice Cream Cookies & Scoops Cake puts Oreo ingredients in the spotlight, while The Cold One Cake is shaped like a frosty mug of beer for a fun, themed treat.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Beverage-Inspired Ice Cream Bars

The new Summer Bar Collection from Alden's Organic takes inspiration from three beloved beverages and turns them into refreshing ice cream bars and frozen desserts. The collection includes one ice cream bar and two vegan-friendly frozen desserts that are made with ingredients such as coconut, tapioca, brown rice, oats, pea protein and cane sugar for a touch of sweetness. The Dairy-Free Strawberry Lemonade Bar (with strawberry swirls and natural coloring from beet juice) and the Dairy-Free Horchata Bar share up to 110 calories, 12 grams of sugar and five grams of fat.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Brass Monkey Ice Cream

Realistically, from the moment you packed your swimsuit, the weather gods probably decided that it was going to piss it down in Brighton for the foreseeable future. But if by some delightful miracle the weather is looking tip-top, then you’re going to want to get involved in the ultimate summer poster child, ice cream. Our favourite place to get a scoop, cone, or a little sugar-sponsored brain freeze, is Brass Monkey. This cool, retro ice cream parlour looks more like a tattoo studio from a distance, but trust us, walk in and you’ll find quality organic ice cream including flavours like orange chocolate chip, cardamom, and their signature ‘Hokey Pokey’ honeycomb and vanilla. On North Street, Brass Monkey is just a casual three-minute walk from the Royal Pavilion, so feel free to take your pistachio scoop on a romantic stroll around the palace.
Food & Drinksprincesspinkygirl.com

Cookie Monster Ice Cream

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This easy and fun-to-make homemade Cookie Monster ice cream is loaded with chunks of Oreos and chocolate chip cookies and is the quintessential summer treat. Made in 10 quick minutes using only basic kitchen equipment, it’s the ultimate creamy, no-churn indulgent dessert–no ice cream machine required!
Traverse City, MIaudacy.com

Best Ice Cream Per State

Love for ice cream is increasing. Food & Wine has posted a list of The Best Ice Cream in Every State. In Michigan Mommers Ice Cream was recognized in the Traverse City area. I've been there, it's amazing. Very cool the shop in on their dairy farm. Cherries Moobilee was...
RecipesPosted by
Food & Wine

Birthday Cake and Blackberry Ice Cream

Preheat the oven to 325°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or in a medium bowl using your hands, combine the flour, granulated sugar, butter, sprinkles, brown sugar, vanilla, baking soda, and salt. Mix on medium speed until the butter is mostly incorporated and the batter creates pea-sized pebbles.
Food & Drinksleitesculinaria.com

Win A Copy of Ice Cream Party

Fill in the giveaway information, and you’ll be entered to win a copy of Ice Cream Party: Mix and Match to Create 3,375 Decadent Combinations by Shikha Kaiwar (Chronicle Books, 2021). (ARV $19.95) Note: You can enter this giveaway one (1) time per e-mail address per day. Deadline is 11:59PM...
RecipesLancaster Farming

Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream

Stir all ingredients together well. Pour into ice-cream maker and churn until ice cream is finished. This is the fastest and easiest way to make delicious ice cream that I know. This mixture makes a little more than my 1-1/2 quart Cuisinart ice cream maker can hold so I have to refreeze my bowl and churn the rest at a later time. We use fresh milk from our goats and everyone loves it. Besides dairy goats, we also have chickens on pasture and sell eggs. We have four boys, Adam, 15, Joshua, 13, Jacob, 10, and Andrew, 7. I enjoy trying new recipes and adding to my recipe collection.
Food & DrinksOh My Veggies

Best Vegan Ice-Cream Brands

Just because you’re vegan, doesn’t mean you need to miss out on delicious ice-cream! Stay cool this summer with these best vegan ice-cream brands. When shopping for the best vegan ice cream brands, you'll want to keep in mind the nutritional value of the ice-cream, whether or not it’s certified vegan, and—of course—the price.
Food & Drinksfeastmagazine.com

No-Churn Cherries & Cookies Ice Cream

No ice cream maker? No problem. This creamy no-churn ice cream doesn’t require any special equipment, only a little time. Soft roasted cherries and crunchy cookies are blended with the easy ice cream base for a fun frozen treat. No-Churn Cherries & Cookies Ice Cream. Serves | 10 |. 1...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Fiber-Based Ice Cream Tubs

Picard, a French producer of frozen food, replaced its plastic tubs with fiber-based ice cream tubs. The innovation comes after a partnership with AR Packaging. The two companies teamed up to create ice cream boxes that contain 95% cartonboard. Cartonboard is made from renewable fibers from sustainably managed forests. On...
RestaurantsPosted by
DFW Community News

Nash Farm Ice Cream Social

Relax in the great outdoors and soak up summer with sundaes, root beer floats, lemonade and watermelon as the Lone Star String Band entertains with their traditional old-time music and Texas-style prairie music. Additionally, Jessie Jean will spin 1920s records on an antique phonograph under the shade. Take a stroll by ‘20s-era antique cars or vintage bicycles from the period while kids of all ages can play old-fashioned lawn games such as Croquet, Horseshoe pitching and more. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics to the event. Admission is $5 per person and includes homemade ice cream, refreshments and all activities.
Food & DrinksA Beautiful Mess

Strawberry Ice Cream Waffle Sandwiches!

If you are looking for the ultimate summer treat for every age at your next summer party, this is it! As if regular ice cream sandwiches weren’t delicious enough, we are going to make them with mini waffles and fill them with delicious homemade strawberry ice cream … are you in?? I thought so! We are partnering with Walmart on this summer treat and items from the Walmart Home line are the perfect way to brighten up your warm weather festivities this summer. Whether it’s bringing bright elements indoors or fun, colorful dining outside, Walmart is your one-stop shop for all your summer needs. OK, ready to get your homemade ice cream on?
Food & Drinksgreatbritishchefs.com

Avocado ice cream in sesame cones

Makes enough for at least 20 cones, with ice cream leftover. Sweet meets savoury in these dainty little ice cream cones from Stuart Collins. The cone itself is a sweet tuile studded with sesame seeds, while the ice cream is made from avocados blended with milk, citrus juice and zest. A pinch of salt in the cones and ice cream stops things from being too sweet, meaning this is perfect party food or something to serve between the main and dessert.
Food & DrinksKenosha News.com

3. Churro Ice Cream Sandwiches

If you absolutely love churros, you need this recipe from @nicole_thenomad in your life. She recreates a Disney recipe favorite. They might be a little messy, but they’re absolutely worth it. Churro ice cream sandwiches... YES I DID.😎👏🏽 ##churros ##icecream ##icecreamsandwich ##desserts ##dessert ##easydessert ##baking ##springdiy ##disneyfood.
Restaurantssandiegofoodfinds.com

National Ice Cream Month

Trust Restaurant Group’s Mission Hills scoop shop is celebrating National Ice Cream month in July, and handcrafted, chef-created ice cream is the ideal solution to beat the summer heat. With new flavors being released, contests to be had, and ice cream to be eaten, there is no better way to chill out during one of the hottest months of the year.
Recipes12tomatoes.com

Peach Ricotta Cake

A simple, delicious celebration of summer’s best fruit. I am of the opinion that cake is not something that should be saved for special occasions and special occasions only. There is so much room for cake in our everyday lives, especially when it’s a fruit-filled snacking cake like this little number. Full of fresh juicy peaches and creamy ricotta, this is the type of cake that fits in at dessert, breakfast, or afternoon tea, but I’ve been known to just snag a slice to eat by hand while walking past it on the counter.
Restaurantspopville.com

“New Ice Cream Store on Kennedy”

Thanks to J and Corinne for sending: “We were walking to ANXO on Kennedy tonight and saw a sign in the window of the old Cheesemonster space – Everyday Sundae Scoop Shop is opening on July 4th!!. I literally did a happy dance in the street, which brought out the...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Ice Cream Cocktail Pop-Ups

The Häagen-Bar is a new pop-up experience from Häagen-Dazs in Spain and France that focuses on indulgent ice cream and cocktails. For the experience, the brand is teaming up with renowned mixologists to promote its new cocktail-inspired flavors (Lime Mojito Sorbet and Piña Colada ice cream.) As part of the...