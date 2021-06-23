Sea Creature Ice Creams

Realistically, from the moment you packed your swimsuit, the weather gods probably decided that it was going to piss it down in Brighton for the foreseeable future. But if by some delightful miracle the weather is looking tip-top, then you’re going to want to get involved in the ultimate summer poster child, ice cream. Our favourite place to get a scoop, cone, or a little sugar-sponsored brain freeze, is Brass Monkey. This cool, retro ice cream parlour looks more like a tattoo studio from a distance, but trust us, walk in and you’ll find quality organic ice cream including flavours like orange chocolate chip, cardamom, and their signature ‘Hokey Pokey’ honeycomb and vanilla. On North Street, Brass Monkey is just a casual three-minute walk from the Royal Pavilion, so feel free to take your pistachio scoop on a romantic stroll around the palace.