Montana State

After two decades at Montana State, rodeo coach Andy Bolich steps away as a champion

By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 18 years of being a coach at Montana State, Andy Bolich is going out on top. Bolich graduated from MSU in 2003 after a career that saw him qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo all four years, and he was hired as an assistant that same year. He became the head coach in 2015 and last week helped MSU’s women’s team to its first national championship since 2011 and third overall.

