Anthony police warn of Medicare scam
Police in Anthony are warning residents of a scam related to genetic testing fraud. A resident told police he received several items in the mail that contained personal identifying information, including his Medicare member ID number. The documents indicated that a medical provider had ordered a cardiology genetic test, and the packet contained a DNA swab to submit to a laboratory in Florida. The resident then said he received a phone call from a marketer explaining how to complete and submit the genetic testing packet.