Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anthony, KS

Anthony police warn of Medicare scam

classiccountry1070.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Anthony are warning residents of a scam related to genetic testing fraud. A resident told police he received several items in the mail that contained personal identifying information, including his Medicare member ID number. The documents indicated that a medical provider had ordered a cardiology genetic test, and the packet contained a DNA swab to submit to a laboratory in Florida. The resident then said he received a phone call from a marketer explaining how to complete and submit the genetic testing packet.

www.classiccountry1070.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Anthony, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Anthony, KS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Medicare Fraud#Genetic Test
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Department of Health
Related
New York City, NYCBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden headed to Florida to grieve with families of condo collapse

July 1 (Reuters) - U.S President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, planned to travel on Thursday to Surfside, Florida, site of the deadly condominium collapse, to offer condolences to families of those killed and missing as the casualty toll climbed. Biden, whose personal experience with tragedy has been...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.