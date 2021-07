Day two of Amazon Prime Day is underway and we’re back to bring you some more deals to help you make the most out of your Chrome OS and smart home setups. Yesterday, we shared a few Chromebook deals from day one of Amazon’s annual sale event. Today, I’ve gathered up some great deals on accessories for your device as well as your home office because what good is a great desk setup if you don’t have awesome furniture to go with it? It just so happens that the chairs we use right here in the Chrome Unboxed office are on sale and you can save as much as $120 on a premium gaming chair that doubles as a recliner.