Aledo ISD hires first head wrestling coach
Aledo ISD has named Austin Stockon as Aledo High School's first head wrestling coach as the program is new for the 2021-22 school year. Stockon is returning to Aledo ISD after four years in Weatherford ISD at Tison Middle School (2017-2019) as a social studies teacher and the boys athletics coordinator and at Weatherford High School (2019-2021) as a psychology and sociology teacher and assistant wrestling and assistant football coach. Prior to that, Stockon was a special education paraprofessional at Vandagriff Elementary in the Aledo ISD from 2015 to 2017.