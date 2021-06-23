Cancel
Education

Assemblywoman Dunn calls for more transparency from school boards

By Jay Edwards
wrnjradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW JERSEY – Assemblywoman Aura Dunn has been fighting to make the government process more transparent. Most recently, a public relations debacle involving a school board in her district, and the ensuing public outcry, prompted Dunn to introduce legislation (A5932) that requires those boards to publicly post full agendas 48 hours before meetings. Currently, boards of education must only provide an annual notice with meeting dates and locations and not meeting agendas.

