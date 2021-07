Local business woman, Angie Morales opened Paws Country Spa in February to offer a high-quality groomer locally, and her business has pulled out all the stops. “I had to go all the way to San Antonio for grooming,” Angy Morales said. “But then, I met our groomer Sarah. I hired right away, and started Paws. Now we offer everything. Nails, washing, summer cuts, we even can paint dogs nails and give them little color designs. All right here in Natalia.”