Medina County, TX

ESD #4 meeting: Board considering purchase of extra land and new helipad

By admin
devinenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 8th, ESD board members met for their monthly meeting. They gave EMS reports, and discussed financial matters. “Our response times are overall fairly good, but we’ve had some trouble with a few calls that were just too long,” Pat Bourcier said. “These were because we received bad directions from dispatch a few times. They’ll tell us the location of an accident, but not whether it’s on the northbound or southbound road.”

