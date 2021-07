The Curiel family is happy to announce the opening of a new massage studio in Devine! The studio is located in the depot center at 300 N Teel Dr unit #114 (behind Las Palmas Restaurant and beside Devine Nails). Rene “Kountry” Curiel resides in Devine with husband Edward Curiel, Jr and children Kaysen, Eddie, Penelope, and one more on the way.