Excessive Heat Watch issued for Central Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County Dangerous and long duration heatwave to impact the northern and central Sacramento Valley .Developing high pressure over the Pacific Northwest will result in region-wide warming later this week. Triple digit heat will return to northern California as early as Friday with further warming through the weekend with highs of 105 to 114 degrees. Warm lows in the 70s to middle 80s will provide little or no overnight relief. A combination of the very hot afternoons and warm nights will result in a prolonged period of high to very high heat risk that will impact the northern and central Sacramento Valley, as well as the adjacent foothills. Consequently, an Excessive Heat Watch is in effect from Saturday through next week Wednesday evening. EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon highs 105 to 114 degrees. Isolated locations may exceed 115 degrees on the hottest afternoons in the northern and central Sacramento Valley. * WHERE...Northern and central Sacramento Valley -including the cities of Redding, Red Bluff, Chico, and Yuba City -as well as the adjacent foothills. * WHEN...From 12 PM / Noon PDT Saturday through next week 9 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High to very high heat risk with near-record and possibly record-breaking heat. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hottest temperatures are forecast to occur on Sunday with dangerously hot conditions persisting well into next week.