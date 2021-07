When it comes to any customer wanting to spend money in your store or even online, they need to receive great customer service. If a customer doesn’t feel like they have received good customer service, then it is doubtful that they will want to spend any time or money with your business. Getting customer service right isn’t always easy; you have to make sure your staff is clued up and know what you need to change to better the customer service. Not only will having better customer service increase your chances with that customer in particular but also on the chances of them referring you on to friends and family based on the experience they had with your business, so there is the long term aspect of increased customer base if you manage to get your customer service right.