Great Neck, NY

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE: Board of Trustees Village of Thomaston

By stevenblank
 7 days ago

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held as to the following matters:. Time: 7:30 pm Place: Virtual meeting, access for which may be obtained from the Village website at † †www.villageofthomaston.org_meeting_schedule (or Village Hall, 100 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY 11021)†Subject: †Bill T2021C.1. †A local law to amend the Code of the Village of Thomaston to provide incentive zoning for property located in certain adjoining zoning districts.†At said time and place, all interested persons may be heard with respect to the foregoing matters. ††The Board of Trustees, as lead agency, has determined pursuant to the State Environmental Quality Review Act that the proposed action is an Unlisted Action which has no significant adverse impact (negative declaration).†Any person having a disability which would inhibit attendance at or participation in the hearing should notify the Village Administrator at least three business days prior to the hearing, so that reasonable efforts may be made to facilitate such attendance and participation. ††All relevant documents may be inspected on the Village website atwww.villageofthomaston.org_meeting_schedule. The location of the public hearing may be obtained from the Village website, by calling 516-482-3110 or emailing clerk@villageofthomaston.org. †Dated: †June 21, 2021†BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES†Denise M. KnowlandVillage Administrator††

Great Neck, NY
Government
City
Great Neck, NY
#Village Hall#The Board Of Trustees#The Village Administrator
