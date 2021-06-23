104,250 vehicles a month, 3,475 a day traveling through neighborhood on short cut to Lytle businesses

Citizens pleaded with the City of Lytle council and mayor to help find a way to divert traffic from their residential neighborhood which is seeing between 3-4,000 vehicles per day travel the short cut to HEB/McDonalds/Taco Bell/Bill Millers business district by using the Lytle-Somerset Road, which accounts for 90,000 to 120,000 vehicles per month. “We have to wait 10 minutes sometimes just to back out of our driveways,” said one resident. “And then you better hurry it up and hope they don’t hit you or speed past you in a hurry” she said.