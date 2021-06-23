Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lytle, TX

104,250 vehicles a month, 3,475 a day traveling through neighborhood on short cut to Lytle businesses

By admin
devinenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCitizens pleaded with the City of Lytle council and mayor to help find a way to divert traffic from their residential neighborhood which is seeing between 3-4,000 vehicles per day travel the short cut to HEB/McDonalds/Taco Bell/Bill Millers business district by using the Lytle-Somerset Road, which accounts for 90,000 to 120,000 vehicles per month. “We have to wait 10 minutes sometimes just to back out of our driveways,” said one resident. “And then you better hurry it up and hope they don’t hit you or speed past you in a hurry” she said.

devinenews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Lytle, TX
Local
Texas Cars
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#Vehicles#The Lytle Somerset Road#Lytle Somerset Road#Lytle Police#Txdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related