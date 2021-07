The Oakland County Probate Court will be open for in-person filing on Tuesday, July 6. It will be accepting filings in-person at the Probate Court Clerk’s Office, by mail, or by fax. Any filing that requires a fee must be paid at the time of filing. Filings that require a filing fee will not be accepted by fax after July 9. No filings by email will be accepted after July 9. The probate drop box will be removed and no longer available for filing. Anyone who lives in the Tri-County area (Oakland, Wayne, and Macomb Counties) and are required to file Annual Accounts must file them in person at the Probate Court counter.