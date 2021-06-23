Cancel
Devine, TX

A chat about Precinct 4

By admin
devinenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday afternoon, I had a casual conversation with Commissioner Jerry Beck about what was happening in Precinct 4. His precinct is slowly growing in population with the finalization of the Aguirre Brothers subdivision. The final approval will be voted on in Commissioners Court this week. This is a piece of property that was subdivided into about 6 smaller lots. The Oak Meadows lots will be about five acres and cut into deep tracts off of 7711. One of his biggest concerns with all of the development in the area is the water supply. All of these new homes will be tapping into the aquifer and at what point will it be too much for the aquafer to handle?

devinenews.com
