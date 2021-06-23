SUNY Sullivan nursing program partners with New Hope Community

New Hope Community, in Loch Sheldrake, NY, is forging forward with a collaborative partnership with SUNY Sullivan to provide nursing students with an invaluable clinical rotation involving the provision of healthcare supports to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). CEO, Debra McGinness, whose career began as a pediatric nurse, extolled the importance of this program, saying “It is critical to equip nursing professionals with a comprehensive understanding of how best to holistically support patients with special needs. Optimal health care experiences can only be realized when all health care professionals understand the nuances and needs of patients with I/DD.”