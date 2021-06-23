Updated Mock Drafts including Isaiah Jackson and B.J. Boston released after NBA Lottery

With the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery over with, we have our order for the first 14 picks for next month’s draft. The 2021 NBA Draft is scheduled for July 29th, so there’s still plenty of time to debate over which player will go to which team, but a slew of media outlets dropped their best guesses once the ping pong balls stopped bouncing on Tuesday night. I found eight different mock drafts that were updated since last night’s lottery and there doesn’t appear to be a consensus destination for either of Kentucky’s potentially draftees: Isaiah Jackson and B.J. Boston.