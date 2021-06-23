Two dead, one wounded: Mississippi police investigating two separate shootings in span of four hours

Police in one Mississippi town have launched two separate homicide investigations Wednesday.

Wednesday morning Columbus police were on the scene of a homicide on 15th Avenue where a man in his 60s was found dead.

WTVA News reports that a friend went to check on the victim and discovered the victim’s body shortly after 8 a.m. Police report there were signs of forced entry and burglary. Neighbors also report hearing gunshots during the night.

Shortly after noon, Columbus police were on the scene of another homicide investigation.

A girl was found dead in the driveway of a house o 26th Street North. A woman was also found wounded inside the house.

Officials with the Columbus Police Department say a suspect in the second incident has been taken into custody. Police believe the incident was part of a domestic dispute.