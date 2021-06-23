Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Two dead, one wounded: Mississippi police investigating two separate shootings in span of four hours

By Magnolia State Live
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YJOds_0adMljui00

Police in one Mississippi town have launched two separate homicide investigations Wednesday.

Wednesday morning Columbus police were on the scene of a homicide on 15th Avenue where a man in his 60s was found dead.

WTVA News reports that a friend went to check on the victim and discovered the victim’s body shortly after 8 a.m. Police report there were signs of forced entry and burglary. Neighbors also report hearing gunshots during the night.

Shortly after noon, Columbus police were on the scene of another homicide investigation.

A girl was found dead in the driveway of a house o 26th Street North. A woman was also found wounded inside the house.

Officials with the Columbus Police Department say a suspect in the second incident has been taken into custody. Police believe the incident was part of a domestic dispute.

Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
32K+
Followers
3K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Columbus, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wtva News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Investigators seek tips in 2019 unsolved Mississippi death

Investigators in Mississippi are asking the public for help in solving a nearly two-year-old homicide case. Jackson Police found the body of Johnathan Nevell Jackson on July 30, 2019, with a gunshot wound to his head a week after he was reported missing. Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers says Jackson was last known to have been with some friends at a North Jackson hotel before he went missing, WLBT-TV reported.
Jackson, MSPosted by
Magnolia State Live

Man accused of shooting FBI agent now in custody

The man who is suspected of shooting an FBI agent during a traffic stop while assisting police is in custody. “Demario Lamar Cotton is in FBI custody. He was taken into custody without incident by FBI Special Agents this morning in Jackson,” FBI Spokesman Brett Carr said in an email press release. “Details will be released at a later date.”
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police arrest man recently released from prison for kidnapping girlfriend at gunpoint

Mississippi police arrested a man for kidnapping his girlfriend at gunpoint after an extensive 4-hour search involving multiple agencies Monday. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said police responded to a call at approximately 5 p.m. Monday about the kidnapping of 21-year-old Cateria Brown by her boyfriend Michael Thomas, who is approximately 25 years old.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Magnolia State Live

Man pleads not guilty to killing officer after he reportedly refused to wear mask at basketball game in February

A New Orleans man accused of killing a university police officer outside a high school basketball game has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder. A New Orleans judge is considering whether to reduce the $100,000 bond set for John Shallerhorn, 35, who entered the plea remotely on Monday to murder and armed robbery charges, The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Cajun Navy volunteer reportedly attacked, raped in Louisiana parking lot. Volunteer part of group providing disaster relief

Detectives with the Lake Charles Police Department are actively investigating a recent attempted rape and assault of a female volunteer with the Cajun Navy Ground Force. According to a statement by the disaster relief organization, the volunteer was pulled from her vehicle near the corner of Ryan and Sale streets and then subjected to verbal, physical and sexual assault.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Search warrant turns up nearly 2,000 doses of Oxycodone, cocaine and other drugs. Mississippi man under arrest, held on million dollar bond.

A Mississippi man is under arrest after a search warrant discovered nearly 2,000 doses of Oxycodone along with cocaine, marijuana and other drugs. On June 23, 2021, agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with assistance from the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Tylertown Police Department, and the Walthall County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at the residence of Taroski Lewis, located at 1531 Maple Street in Tylertown, Mississippi.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Police seize 350 Ecstasy pills, arrest two Mississippi women, Louisiana man in case

Police arrested three individuals with more than 350 Ecstasy pills in Vidalia, Lousiana, a community across the Mississippi River from Natchez. On the department’s social media page, Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said Stephanie Woodfork of Natchez, Justin Sheppard of Ferriday and Whitley Williams of Natchez, were all arrested and each charged with shoplifting and possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Official: FBI agent shot Saturday night assisting Mississippi officers expected to survive

An FBI special agent has been shot and wounded in Jackson, Mississippi, and is expected to survive the injury, authorities said. The agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jackson field office was shot Saturday night, Jackson police spokesman Sam Brown told The Clarion Ledger. More information about the shooting will be released later, Brown said.