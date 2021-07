CHRIS BROWN IS UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR BATTERY: According to TMZ, Chris Brown is under investigation for battery after a woman claimed that the singer allegedly slapped her in the back of her head so hard that part of her weave came off. Law enforcement sources said that cops responded to the singer's San Fernando Valley home this past weekend, where the woman claimed she was slapped. Cops took a battery report and named the singer as the suspect. Sources say that the alleged victim had no injuries and no arrests have been made.