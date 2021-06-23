Cancel
Astronomy

Can ET see us? Study finds many stars with prime Earth view

(AP)-A new study says there are lots of stars and planets in our galactic neighborhood that can get a good glimpse of Earth and its civilization. Wednesday's study flips the technique used to search for extraterrestrial life on its head. Instead of astronomers looking to see what's out there, this study looks from other star systems' points of view to see what places could see us.

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

